Hawthorne residents question delay of traffic signal near Love’s Travel Stop intersection

Drivers leaving the Love’s truck stop in Hawthorne find themselves checking left and right as they turn onto U.S. 301. Speeding cars, traffic and semi trucks mixed with impatient drivers have sparked concern for citizens as to why no light has been installed to help ease traffic flow.

Former Hawthorne Mayor Matt Surrency was in office during the opening of the truck stop and began discussions with the Florida Department of Transportation about adding a traffic signal more than 10 years ago.

“The light was too close to the light that's underneath the bridge at State Road 20,” Surrency said. “That was DOT's reasoning in the past of why they wouldn't allow it there, even though the developer was insistent on trying to get a light there for the future traffic.”

Surrency said he battled for years to accelerate the process of adding a traffic light.

“It was my understanding that they were delaying it until they came in and did that repavement so they could redesign everything all at one time,” Surrency said. “Well, they came in there and they did the redesign, changed out the medians and everything else, put in new asphalt, and they're gone.”

However, Megan Ross, a public information officer for FDOT, said the two projects were on separate agendas.

“We understand the community’s interest in this location and want to clarify that the signal installation has always been programmed as a standalone project,” Ross said. “As such, the signal was not included within the scope or limits of that resurfacing effort.”

The Florida Department of Transportation has confirmed a project is currently planned to install a traffic signal at the intersection of State Road 200 (U.S. 301) and Southeast 57th Avenue, near the Love’s Travel Stop. Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer 2027.

FDOT has a five-year development timeline that began in 2023, with planning starting on Feb. 14, 2023. In those five years, FDOT is scheduled to complete appraisals, design surveys, roadway plans, permit clearing and utility coordination.

The Love’s truck stop first opened on Aug. 4, 2016. According to the company's website , the 24-hour travel stop features a McDonald’s restaurant, gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift merchandise and name-brand electronics, as well as 71 truck parking spaces.

Aaron Croussore used to travel past the truck stop every day for work.

“I’ve seen lots of wrecks, semis pulling out or people pulling out,” Croussore said.

“How many people have to die before they put something in? Do they (FDOT) drive by here enough, you have to be here to see it,” he added.

The concern isn’t only about residents who live in the area, but also other drivers who use the highway as a connection between Tampa and Jacksonville.

According to FDOT’s reports, an average of 18,500 drivers pass by the Love’s truck stop each day.

Crash data from Signal4Analytics shows a slight increase in reported car accidents in the area in recent years following the opening of the Love’s truck stop, according to an analysis of the roadway.

“Truthfully it is 55 through here, and we got people doing 75-80 going through this area, that’s definitely a problem,” James Strunk said.

“It’s dangerous, especially if it’s raining people just pull out and you can’t even see anything,” Croussore said. “Not everybody slows down like you’re supposed to when you come into town here.”

For the former mayor, one life lost as a result of no traffic light is one too many.

“As a lifelong resident, it’s not a matter of if someone gets killed, it’s a matter of how many, in my opinion,” Surrency said.

Hawthorne’s local government battle to get more lights did not stop after Surrency left office. Mayor Jacquelyn Randall has kept residents updated through Facebook comments in a community group. Randall first stated that the light was slated for 2026 if it wasn’t pushed back again. A few months ago, she stated it was now set for 2027, aligning with FDOT’s five-year plan. WUFT News reached out to Randall via Facebook, but she did not respond.

Construction is set to begin summer of 2027, but it will still take time for the light to be finished.

“We just right now in our community pray to God that it's not someone that we know that gets affected by this,” Surrency said. “We hate for it to happen to anybody, but it's going to hit hard, especially knowing we've done everything we could, and it's just the state won't listen to us.”

Despite pleas from Surrency and others, FDOT stands behind its initiatives.

Ross said the safety of all drivers is top priority for the agency.

“This effort aligns with FDOT’s Target Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways,” she added.

After an 11-year push, the light construction may be in sight for Hawthorne residents, but with all the delays that have taken place, Surrency knows it is no longer in the city's hands.

“Both past commissions, past management, current commission, current management, we've done all we can,” Surrency said.

