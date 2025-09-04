Trolley service coming to downtown Ocala

Ocala leaders are working to make traveling downtown a little easier on the weekends.

Ocala Main Street has launched a trolley service, which will run throughout a three-block area in the historic district of downtown.

Volunteer drivers will provide pickup and dropoff services — and routes will expand when the downtown market is hosting an event.

The trolley service is offered Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Stops include:

1.) In front of the Cantina Tex Mex parking lot at the southwest corner of Broadway and Osceola Avenue.

2.) Across the street from La Cuisine at the southeast corner of Fort King and Southwest First Avenue.

3.) In front of the Marion Cultural Alliance at the northeast corner of Broadway and Southwest First Avenue

4.) On the northeast corner of Frontage Road between the gazebo and Silver Springs Boulevard on the left corner if facing State Road 40.