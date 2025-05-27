The Point, May 27, 2025: Endangered beluga sturgeon farmed for caviar in FL

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Kylie Williams/WUFT News Mikola Kopanetskyi wrangles an albino beluga sturgeon at Sturgeon AquaFarms on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

• WUFT News: Beluga sturgeon are vanishing from their home seas — so why are they on North Florida caviar farms? "Farms aim to keep beluga on the market despite a U.S. import ban. But scientists say that won’t save the species from going extinct in the wild by 2050"

• WUFT News: Newberry commission halts unpermitted railroad tie operation. "Track Line Rail LLC, a Texas-based company that grinds the ties into a mulch used as fuel for cement kilns, moved into land near Northwest 5th Avenue and U.S. Route 41 in January. It began operating immediately, Newberry staff said, and without city, county or state permits."

• WUFT News: Gainesville and Alachua County honor veterans and fallen service members with Memorial Day Commemoration. "On Saturday, nearly 100 volunteers helped plant American flags in front of the gravesites of veterans, which total 1,100 according to Evergreen’s coordinator, Karen Pruss."

• WUFT News: Young riders, big dreams: Gainesville hosts high-speed mini-motorcycle racing. "Gainesville hosted the MotoAmerica Mini Cup Qualifiers this weekend at the city’s historic Gainesville Raceway. The event brought dozens of youth motorcycle riders across Florida."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Gainesville’s $5.2M budget gap increases after hearing from police, fire. "The Gainesville City Commission voted to set a higher possible fire assessment rate in the next fiscal year as a gap widens for next year’s budget, up from $5.2 million to $9 million."

• Mainstreet Daily News: DeSantis selects former general counsel as next appeals court judge. "The First District Court of Appeal (First DCA) services five circuit courts, including the Eighth Judicial Circuit headquartered in Gainesville. Appeals from Alachua County cases rise to the First DCA."

Around the state

Wilfredo Lee / AP FILE - Bonnie, a seven-month-old dachshund, licks Alexandra Maxwell's face as they a protest against Gov. Ron DeSantis' plan to develop state parks with business ventures such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels, during a demonstration at Oleta River State Park, Aug. 27, 2024, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

• Associated Press: Florida's prized state parks are shielded from golf courses and hotels as DeSantis bows to backlash. "The law is a direct response to a bipartisan wave of protests last summer when the plans became public, although DeSantis has since distanced himself from the proposal and said he never even saw it."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Prominent NPA, third party candidates could complicate 2026 Florida Governor’s race. "The 2026 Gubernatorial election is a year and a half away and it’s already looking like it could be one of the most crowded fields in recent memory."

• News Service of Florida: Opponents of Florida's immigration law argue state AG should be held in contempt of court. "The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit April 2 in Miami challenging the constitutionality of the law, which the Legislature passed during a February special session. The law created state crimes for undocumented immigrants who enter or re-enter Florida."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: FWC Commissioners approve proposed rule changes for nonnative species. "The approved rule changes, made Friday, will allow and activate more Floridians to collect invasive, live green iguanas from their established range within the state and to facilitate sale of those live green iguanas out of Florida."

• Politico: Who can use Florida’s beaches? Depends on where you are. "Even if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bill, the fight over beach access is unlikely to end in Walton County — or anywhere else in Florida, where growing populations and eroding beaches create arguments over invisible lines in the sand in one of the nation’s most-visited states."

• The Florida Roundup: Author talks snake history and how Burmese pythons might teach us more about our health. "On 'The Florida Roundup,' author Stephen Hall of the book 'Slither: How Nature's Most Maligned Creatures Illuminate Our World,' argues that although humans may be wired to spot snakes very quickly, the reaction can spark emotions other than terror.

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Annual boating accident report tells of death and injuries; also methods to stay safe and have fun. "Florida’s waters are home to the most boats in the country, and year after year, the same reasons lead to tragedy on the water."

• WLRN-Miami: Researchers find two invasive termite species cross breeding in Florida. "Researchers found the aggressive Formosa and Asian subterranean termites have begun mingling and mating where their colonies overlap, according to a new study from the University of Florida."

From NPR News

• National: The world witnessed George Floyd's murder. 5 years later, what has changed?

• Business: Corporate America's retreat from DEI has eliminated thousands of jobs

• Politics: Defense Secretary Hegseth puts new limits on press access at the Pentagon

• National: DOJ confirms it has a deal with Boeing to drop prosecution over deadly 737 Max crashes

• World: Inside Ukraine's last maternity ward in a region surrounded by Russian forces

• Law: Judge blocks Trump admin's move to bar Harvard from enrolling international students

• Politics: Fired Copyright Office head sues Trump administration over removal

• Science: Backyard feeders changed the shape of hummingbird beaks, scientists say

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.