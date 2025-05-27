Gainesville and Alachua County honor veterans and fallen service members with Memorial Day Commemoration

The waving of paper fans and American flags proved enough to stave off the heat at the City of Gainesville and Alachua County’s Memorial Day commemoration on Monday.

Close to 220 people attended the service at Evergreen Cemetery in remembrance of the lives and sacrifices of fallen service members.

On Saturday, nearly 100 volunteers helped plant American flags in front of the gravesites of veterans, which total 1,100 according to Evergreen’s coordinator, Karen Pruss. The day of, Gainesville’s chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars handed out plastic “Buddy” poppies and copy of the famous World War I poem “In Flanders Field,” which cemented the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

“Pray for the victims of war,” VFW Quartermaster Avery Owen said while handing a flower to a passing attendee.

The event opened with the Gainesville Brass Quintet playing the national anthem. Afterwards, members of the Milton Lewis Young Marines conducted a flag presentation and ceremony, using the day to reflect on and learn from the lives of veterans.

“I like to call them walking museums,” said Young Marine Sgt. Zach Nanke. “They are people that share their experience with us, and not only can we learn from those experiences they’re giving us, we can also use that in our personal lives.”

Alachua County Commissioner Charles Chestnut IV spoke on the importance of the sacrifices every service member makes.

“While Memorial Day often highlights those who die in combat, we also remember the quiet professionals who served in a time of peace and ordinary people who became extraordinary through their dedication and sacrifice,” Chestnut said.

While paying his respects to the fallen, Joshua “JD” Datka, a 23-year navy veteran, focused his speech on the struggles of those who return alive from combat. A volunteer at Soldiers Freedom, an organization that provides nature-therapy to veterans, Datka stressed the importance of nature and community in post-deployment recovery.

“We help veterans rebuild confidence, manage PTSD and find a renewed sense of purpose of veterans helping veterans,” he said. “We look out for each other as brothers and sisters in arms, not just in war, but in peace.”

The crowd watches as Troy Newsome (right) and Teralyn Legall of Alachua County Veteran Services perform the bell ceremony Memorial Day, meant "to honor those who have fallen by name, with each toll of the bell representing a life given for our freedom," according to the event's MC, Sandra Torres-Pinto. (Henry DeAngelis/WUFT News)

The event also included a bell ceremony by Troy Newsome and Teralyn Legall of Alachua County Veteran Services. Newsome read from a list of names while Legall rang the bell. It tolled for over 15 minutes.

In front of the cemetery’s veterans monument, Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward led the recognition of seven Gold Star families, those whose loved ones died in service. In front of the speaker’s podium, each fallen hero had their own lawn sign with their photo, rank and deployment displayed, along with the words “In honor and memory.”

“We recognize that the cost of war is the daughters and sons of our nation,” Ward said, “and that every one of these gravestones represents a child who will never come home.”

Fred Judkins, who served in Vietnam, played Taps from his trumpet in the audience. Chaplain Jason Shaw of the VA Medical center gave a benediction and the event ended with a brass rendition of “God Bless America.”