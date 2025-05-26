Young riders, big dreams: Gainesville hosts high-speed mini-motorcycle racing

Willie Rodriguez squatted beside his motorcycle, tucking his knees and elbows like a pro.

Rodriguez, who raced for four years, demonstrates how he’d gently sway his body to make a smooth turn on a track. Behind the speed and swagger from his voice, you wouldn’t believe he was a 14-year-old kid who balances science homework with high-stakes races in his off time.

“They couldn't care less,” said Rodriguez, referring to his friends back home at Pensacola about his motorsport extracurricular. “They say all you do there is sit and twist.”

Gainesville hosted the MotoAmerica Mini Cup Qualifiers this weekend at the city’s historic Gainesville Raceway. The event brought dozens of youth motorcycle riders across Florida. Families from Pensacola to Miami packed into RVs and trailers to watch their kids compete for a chance to race at the MotoAmerica Mini Cup National Championship in Wisconsin in August.

The two-day event began with Saturday’s development sessions, where riders grouped by experience and bike class took to the track for coaching and practice. First-timers received one-on-one instruction, while returning racers fine-tuned bikes, practiced lines, and ran mock races.

Cole Peterman (left) and Kristen Peterman (right) cool off after a long day of races at Gainesville Raceway. Despite Cole racing mini-motorcycles for five years, Kristen still worries her son might get hurt. She’s learned, however, that it's part of the sport. (Sanjeev Palasseri/WUFT News)

Sunday was race day. Once again, riders were segmented by bike class, but this time they were given 10-minute qualifying rounds to determine their grid position. Heats and main events across classes from Stock 50 (ages 6-8) to Stock 125 (12-17) filled the rest of the day.

“We want to teach kids to go fast—but do it the right way,” said Michael Correa, the event promoter and founder of South Florida MiniGP. “There’s a stigma around motorcycles in the U.S., but this is a safe, supportive place to learn.”

South Florida MiniGP, or SFLMiniGP for short, is a cornerstone of motorcycle racing development in the region. It has earned a strong reputation for being a launchpad for young racing talent toward professional careers in leagues like MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series. It offers open track days to race bikes, learning sessions and training programs.

“All of them want to go pro,” said Kristen Peterman, a mother of three kids who raced this weekend. “It's a difficult dream to make happen, but that’s all they talk about.”

Kristen and her husband are at the precipice of being called the new “racing family” of the SFLMiniGP community. After moving to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, back in 2020, the family dove headfirst into mini motorcycle racing after their eldest son, Cole, witnessed his father watching a MotoGP race on T.V. Five years later, Cole, now 11, is entering his fifth season on the track while his two younger brothers got their first taste of racing this year. Really –Cole was biking at age 6? Yes that’s correct

Starting is often the easiest part of the process.

“For this program, the kids just need to know how to ride a bicycle without training wheels,” said Julie Rodriguez, Willie’s mother, when referring to the user-friendly SFLMiniGP’s training program. “They just have to show up.”

Cole is quite familiar with his motorcycle. Countless hours of racing have taught him the science behind his bike. It’s common for young racers in the circuit to maintain their motorcycles. Between races, they change tires, monitor the suspension, and gauge their gas usage, among other things. Parents often serve as their kids’ mechanics.

“He’s been able to understand the bike’s geometry and what it’s doing every time it flies down the track,” said Nick Peterman, Cole’s father.

Willie Rodriguez (left) and Zach Demboske (right) take a moment to appreciate all of the motorcycles in Willie’s collection. Without the help of Demboske’s mentoring and resources, Willie wouldn’t be able to chase his dream to race professionally. (Sanjeev Palasseri/WUFT News)

Nick is amazed at how in tune his son has become with bikes. Cole has even deduced whether the tire pressure for his bikes is off, down to the last psi – pound per square inch.

“I don’t do anything unless he tells me to do it since he’s the expert,” he said.

These kids need to make sure their bikes are fully operational. Despite being petite in size, mini motorcycles can still go fast. Depending on the bike class, these motorcycles can go as fast as 100 miles per hour. In a race, dozens of these high-powered machines share a single track.

“When they’re on the little bikes, it’s cute,” said Kristen Peterman. “But then they start going 70 miles per hour, and it’s terrifying.”

“It still freaks me out a lot,” said Julie Rodriguez. “As he starts learning stuff, you feel your heart jump because you know he’s pushing it.”

Despite initial concerns, the parents of these young riders said they.have grown accustomed to crashes or injuries. They’ve learned this is part of the sport and represents the growing pains of success. Julie and Kristen have seen their kids crash during races, breaking bones in the process; however, they would never stop encouraging them to keep going.

Willie admits he was scared to get hurt again after breaking his arm early in his racing career, but reflects that he had to move on.

“It’s one of the best feelings in the world when riding on the track,” he said. “I had to get over my fear to finally experience flying through the air again.”

Racers need to have appropriate gear to mitigate injuries. Helmets, gloves, boots, and leather suits could all make the difference between leaving some skin on the pavement in a crash. Along with purchasing and maintaining a bike, racing a single season can cost thousands.

“The gear alone—helmet, gloves, boots, a leather suit—is a few grand,” said Zach Demboske, owner of Demboske Moto Sport and mentor to many of the event’s top riders. “Then there’s travel, bike maintenance and entry fees.”

Demboske tries to ease the burden by offering parts at dealer cost, doing free bike repairs, and even lending equipment at his shop in Fort Walton Beach.

“There aren’t many shops that do what we do,” he said. “I do it because I love this sport and want these kids to succeed.”

Julie Rodriguez credits Demboske with starting Willie’s love for motorcycle racing. Four years ago, her husband stumbled into the motorsports store when he was in Fort Walton Beach. He noticed a couple of kids working on small bikes and felt compelled to dig around for his son. Today, Willie has become one of the fastest racers in SFLMiniGP thanks to Demboske’s mentoring and resources, including renting one of his bikes.

“Zach does a great job with the kids,” said Julie Rodriguez. “Along with Michael, he’s the reason all these kids are here on this track today.”

Nick Peterman estimated their family’s total investment—trailer, travel, gear for three kids—might be approaching $50,000. He says he has no plans to stop.

“It’s worth every penny,” he said. “They’ve grown so much in three important aspects: maturity, discipline, and confidence.”

The heat shimmered over the track's asphalt as kids in leather suits tuned gears and compared lap times. Friends traded tips. Parents refilled coolers. Mentors adjusted suspension settings with weathered hands.

For many, this wasn’t just a race. This Memorial Day weekend represented a community coming together.

“We’ve made some pretty good friends here that we consider family now,” said Kristen Peterman. “We all understand it’s all for the kids.”

Michael Correa (right), the founder of SFLMiniGP, listens to a young rider’s experience racing the Gainesville Raceway. SFLMiniGP is a cornerstone for motorcycle racing development in Florida, providing learning sessions, training programs, and tracks to race. (Sanjeev Palasseri/WUFT News)

“The best part about racing on the track is racing with your friends and being able to compete and have fun,” said Cole Peterman, who finished 1st place in two different class races. “The environment at races is always the best; there is so much friendliness and happy vibes.

Willie Rodriguez also had an eventful weekend, finishing first in one of the several class races he participated in. Before the event, he had already qualified to race in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup National Championship. He viewed today's race as valuable practice for August.

“Every race, I get a little closer,” he said.

