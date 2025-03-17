The Point, March 17, 2025: Pedro Bravo dies in prison

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Pedro Bravo stood trial for murder in the 2012 killing of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. An Alachua County jury in August 2014 convicted him on multiple counts, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. (Pool file photo/The Gainesville Sun)

• WUFT News: Pedro Bravo, convicted in 2012 murder of UF student, dies in prison. "Bravo was being held by the Department of Corrections at Okeechobee Correctional Institution. He was serving multiple life sentences for first degree murder, kidnapping-false imprisonment, poisoning, improper transportation of human remains, giving false information to law enforcement in a missing person case, tampering with evidence and providing false reports."

• WUFT News: Ex-city planner alleges Alachua development was inappropriately rushed through approval process. "A City of Alachua planner who resigned last month said he was 'being asked to put the interests of a developer above the interests of the public,' in his former role."

• WUFT News: Judge sentences Gainesville man who shot flamethrower at neighborhood teens to year in jail. "Andre Abrams Sr., 60, had been found guilty by a jury March 6 of three misdemeanor charges for improperly exhibiting a weapon. Circuit Judge David. P Kreider dropped counts two and three, only taking count one into consideration for sentencing."

• WUFT News: Monteocha residents voice concerns at Alachua County Forward Focus session. "Several area residents spoke about their concerns, ranging from the need for safer roads to new business zoning."

• WUFT News: Trump’s orders halting refugee programs end local nonprofit’s resettlement efforts. "A refugee outreach organization that helps families settle in the Gainesville area will stop that aspect of its work as President Donald Trump’s administration continues to slash funding for refugee resettlement."

• WUFT News: Ocala considers EMS impact fees amid population growth. "Marion County does not currently collect fire or EMS impact fees, meaning new developments increase the demand for emergency services without contributing to the cost of their expansion. Impact fees are managed by the county and are one-time charges on new construction projects that help fund the expansion of emergency medical services."

• WUFT News: Gainesville Dance Academy works to bring Irish culture to life for St. Patrick’s Day. "With the Irish holiday on Monday, the Academy worked for weeks to perfect its routines in time for the shows it will perform across Gainesville to celebrate the holiday and Irish culture."

• WUFT News: Wilmot Gardens show why interacting with plants can improve health. "The therapeutic horticulture program is built on the belief that engaging with plants and being in nature can be a restorative experience, creating a positive impact on people’s overall well-being."

Around the state

A teenager uses Facebook on her phone in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. (Lee Ann Anderson/Fresh Take Florida)

• Fresh Take Florida: Judge denies request to block Florida’s social media ban for young teens. "U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected a request by a consortium of technology companies for a preliminary injunction that would have at least further temporarily blocked the state’s ban from taking effect."

• WUSF-Tampa: In Florida, state rules concentrate toxic smoke in underserved communities. "Growing research suggests that 'black snow,' a byproduct of the sugarcane harvest, is harming residents’ health. The politically powerful sugar growers say the air quality meets standards."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: As the Florida Senate passes a comprehensive autism bill, one goal is to understand its prevalence. "This week the Florida Senate has unanimously passed a measure aimed at improving the lives of children with autism and their families. The bill works to increase early detection and intervention, while filling in the gaps in educational opportunities. One part of the bill is directed at research to learn why autism is increasing."

• Associated Press: USF is under federal investigation over race-based scholarships. "The University of South Florida is among seven schools that are under federal investigation for allegedly awarding 'impermissible race-based scholarships' and race-based segregation."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida Department of Corrections offers new teachers incentives. "Teachers aides, career and technical education teachers, adult education teachers, and special ed teachers who are hired at an FDC facility will receive these bonuses."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Beach advisories cancelled as red tide from Tampa Bay to Key West fades. "Winds, and the tide, pushed the bloom ashore in many places along Southwest Florida’s coast. Dead animals – fish, eels, even a few sea turtles – littered some, but not all, beaches from Sarasota to Key West. County health departments advised people to stay away from dozens of beaches in Southwest Florida. Then, poof. Gone."

• WLRN-Miami: Trump signs order to gut staff at Radio and TV Martí in Miami, other US-funded media outlets. "The government-run media radio station first began broadcasting in 1985. Later, TV Martí, along with a digital website, were launched to beam Spanish-language news into communist Cuba."

From NPR News

• Politics: Trump signs spending bill to avoid a government shutdown

• Politics: U.S. deports hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador, despite court order

• World: Why are the Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks stuck? An explainer on the latest

• National: Arlington National Cemetery stops highlighting some historical figures on its website

• World: Forget about rare earth minerals. We need more copper

• National: VA rescinds transgender veterans' health guidance as department denies policy change

• Space: Crew arrives on ISS to replace astronauts 'stranded' in space for 9 months

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.