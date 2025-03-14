Wilmot Gardens show why interacting with plants can improve health

When University of Florida student Florence Laurent was in the weeds of his mental health, he said interacting with plants was the light that shone through in his life.

“That was a life saver,” he said. “It was so important that I had a safe space to go to and just sort of exist.”

How you can attend

Sessions dedicated to therapeutic horticulture are continuing this spring at the Wilmot Botanical Gardens. Visit the program’s website to find dates, times and how to enroll.

The plants allowed him to turn his brain off and tap into his senses and creativity. He said his experience made him realize it’s good to take a break for himself while living in such a hectic world.

Located on the UF’s campus, Wilmot Botanical Gardens offers therapeutic horticulture, a program like the one Laurent experienced.

The therapeutic horticulture program is built on the belief that engaging with plants and being in nature can be a restorative experience, creating a positive impact on people’s overall well-being.

The program started in 2012 for veterans with mental health issues. Over the years, many have been able to find some sort of freedom and relief through this program.

A therapeutic horticulture session may include activities in the greenhouse, walking around the garden to be surrounded by nature, and a time of relaxation to provide a break for those who attend.

Julie Abrams-Bernier, a counseling psychologist at UF, gives wellness strategies and tips to those who are part of the therapeutic horticulture program.

“We have this pandemic of loneliness out there right now and so anything that helps to bring students together I think is very positive,” she said.

Succulents grow within the gardens’ greenhouse, and it’s also a space for therapeutic horticulture on campus. (Sydnie Espro/WUFT News)

When students come in for their hour-and-a-half therapeutic horticulture session, Abrams-Bernier leads some time in meditation and breathing- to create a calm, welcoming environment- where people can relax and give their brains and minds a break.

Lauren St. Clair, the therapeutic horticulture manager at the garden’s greenhouse, said being in nature can be especially impactful for one's mind.She said people who visit sometimes self-identify as having stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness.

“Nurturing plants also relates to them nurturing themselves and giving them some time and grace as well to grow,” St. Clair said. “We found a statistically significant decrease in stress and anxiety and a statistically significant increase in general resilience, belongingness and academic resilience.”

While therapeutic horticulture can help people mentally, it also helps them physically, St. Clair said.

The Florida Recovery Center and a life transition skills group visit the garden a few times a month. Individuals with Parkinson's disease can do seeding activities and mix soil which helps them move in a different way than they are used to.

“It’s a fun way to mix cognitive and physical therapy,” St. Clair said.

Elizabeth Diehl, the director of therapeutic horticulture, said each group works to achieve specific goals.

“People feel like what they’re doing is important and that can be really key for those people whose disease or disability or special circumstance has not allowed them to work regularly or function like they have in the past,” Diehl said. “Giving them those opportunities to contribute to society in meaningful ways while also increasing their health and wellbeing can be really powerful.”

Many people leave the greenhouse feeling encouraged and inspired. Diehl said Seeing the impact of being with nature and plans is extremely rewarding- one individual who went through the program even wrote saying that it helped save their academic life.

“It feels like an honor to me,” she said.

