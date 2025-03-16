Ocala considers EMS impact fees amid population growth

The Marion County Board of Commissioners met with the Ocala City Council in a public workshop on Thursday to discuss implementing emergency medical services impact fees on new developments within the city.

The presentation, led by Fire Chief James Banta and Deputy Chief of Operations Robert Graff, broke down the financial needs of Marion County Fire Rescue based on the newly updated Fire Rescue & EMS Impact Fee study.

Banta said impact fees address the growing demand for emergency services as Ocala’s population rises.

Marion County, with a population of approximately 419,000, ranks as the 18th most populous county in Florida. It has a projected annual growth rate of 0.9% through 2050, according to the study.

(Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

Marion County does not currently collect fire or EMS impact fees, meaning new developments increase the demand for emergency services without contributing to the cost of their expansion. Impact fees are managed by the county and are one-time charges on new construction projects that help fund the expansion of emergency medical services.

“This is not just a financial discussion, it's about ensuring we maintain the emergency response capabilities that our citizens rely on,” Banta said.

A single-family home of under 1,500 square feet would pay approximately $208 in EMS impact fees, according to the study used to calculate the fees. The total revenue generated would depend on whether the City of Ocala agrees to participate. If the city joins, the study calculated the impact fees could generate at least $1.8 million annually.

Ocala City Council President Kristen Dreyer and Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant discuss how expanding EMS services in Ocala could benefit residents across the county. (Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

“There's a huge potential for EMS East that we can colocate on a city property off 26th Avenue and that would be great help,” said County Administrator Mounir Bouyounes.

In 2002, Marion County collected fire rescue impact fees, but those were suspended during an economic downturn in 2011 and repealed in 2015, according to Banta. Now, with the county ranked among the fastest-growing in Florida, officials, including Banta and Graff say additional funding is necessary to keep up with the demand for emergency services.

Under the proposed plan, fire rescue impact fees would apply to all unincorporated areas and municipalities except Ocala, which operates its fire department. EMS impact fees, however, would be collected countywide, including Ocala, since Marion County Fire Rescue provides EMS services for the entire county.

Ocala City Council member James Hilty Sr. makes a comment during a workshop on March 14, 2025, to consider implementing emergency medical services impact fees on new developments within the city. (Marta Rodriguez/WUFT News)

Council President Kristen Dreyer said Ocala’s leadership is reviewing the proposal. “We need time to talk about it as a board, but that timeline works,” she said.

County officials expect to receive feedback from the Ocala City Council by April 15. Officials said upcoming meetings will discuss stakeholder agreements and the final step – holding a public hearing to adopt the service area impact fee ordinance.