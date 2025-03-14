WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pedro Bravo, convicted in 2012 murder of UF student, dies in prison

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
Pedro Bravo during his murder trial in courtroom 1B of the Alachua County Criminal Justice Center Wednesday, August 13, 2014. Bravo is accused of killing University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. (Doug Finger/The Gainesville Sun)
Pedro Bravo stood trial for murder in the 2012 killing of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. An Alachua County jury in August 2014 convicted him on multiple counts, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. (Pool file photo/The Gainesville Sun)

Pedro Bravo, convicted in the 2012 murder of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar, died in state custody on Wednesday.

Bravo was being held by the Department of Corrections at Okeechobee Correctional Institution. He was serving multiple life sentences for first degree murder, kidnapping-false imprisonment, poisoning, improper transportation of human remains, giving false information to law enforcement in a missing person case, tampering with evidence and providing false reports.

According to a press release from State Attorney Brian Kramer, Bravo filed a motion on March 7 for post-conviction relief after alleging new evidence. Bravo also said an inmate who testified against him during trial was recanting their testimony.

The State Attorney’s office found probable cause that Bravo had made up these claims, and Kramer recently filed new charges alleging racketeering, conspiracy to commit perjury, perjury in a capital proceeding and tampering with a witness in a capital proceeding. Two others, Michael Angelo, 39, and Kelcie Edwards, 32, were also charged in that case and arrested. They are both still in custody and their cases remain open.

Bravo was ordered to return to Alachua County to face these charges. His hearing was set for March 23. The Inspector General of the Florida Department of Corrections is investigating his death.

Christian Aguilar went missing on Sept. 20, 2012, and his body was found more than a month later. Surveillance video gathered at the time at Best Buy on Archer Road led police to believe that Bravo was the last person seen with him that day.

A jury in 2014 found him guilty on all seven charges related to Aguilar's death. Judge James Colaw sentenced him to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the first-degree murder conviction.
Tags
Law and Public Safety Pedro Bravo
Kristin Moorehead
Kristin is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-294-1502 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kristin Moorehead