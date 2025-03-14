Judge sentences Gainesville man who shot flamethrower at neighborhood teens to year in jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A circuit judge sentenced the man who shot fire from a flamethrower at neighborhood teens over a parking dispute in 2021 to a year in jail Friday morning.

Andre Abrams Sr., 60, had been found guilty by a jury March 6 of three misdemeanor charges for improperly exhibiting a weapon. Circuit Judge David. P Kreider dropped counts two and three, only taking count one into consideration for sentencing.

Kreider said the three neighborhood teens had been minding their business and there was no evidence they were doing anything that warranted shooting fire from the flamethrower, which can spew flames up to 20 feet away and costs $599.

“On that day you were looking for trouble,” Kreider said, ultimately sentencing Abrams to the statutory maximum of a year. With just one day of jail credit, Abrams will serve 364 days in the Alachua County Jail.

Abrams’ public defender, Aubroncee Martin, urged the judge to consider the circumstances Abrams had been under when the initial incident took place. Martin noted Abrams had lost a grandchild and was under high stress due to increasing crime within his neighborhood.

“What happened in 2021 is not indicative of the person in court today,” Martin told the judge. “As the court can see, he does have a community.” Martin argued rehabilitation and mental health resources would serve Abrams better than jail time.

More than 10 people showed up Friday morning to support Abrams, including three of his children and his wife. None of the victims was present at the sentencing, but the state said they believed jail time was appropriate.

Four people who spoke in support of Abrams included his son, Andre Abrams, one of his neighbors and two members of his church, who asked for mercy on Abrams behalf. His son told the judge it was instilled in his family to respect others, including their neighbors, but when his father tried to reason with the victims in the case it “fell on deaf ears.”

“I wish it hadn’t happened,” Abrams told the judge before his sentencing. “If I could go back I would but I can’t. I’m asking for opportunity – my family and friends know who I am, I want the court to know who I am.”

Before being placed in handcuffs, Abrams was allowed to hug his loved ones.

“I love you, pa,” his son shouted.

Outside the courtroom, Abrams' neighbors and family expressed confusion with the sentencing and urged Martin to immediately begin the appeal process. Martin acknowledged the ruling was “disappointing” and said he’d begin weighing all the best possible options for Abrams.

Abram’s wife said she believed everything would “be all right.”

