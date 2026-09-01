As Florida prepares to remove Flock cameras from state roads, Alachua County neighbors share mixed opinions

Random Game Container i Learn more Our news site introduces games and puzzles to engage readers. Please complete the quick puzzle below before reading the article.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made official strides in removing license plate readers (LPRs), including those from manufacturer Flock Safety, from state roads on Monday.

A memorandum released by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) revokes all approvals for LPRs issued to local law enforcement agencies for use on state roads. If these agencies do not remove the devices within the next 30 days, FDOT will remove them.

DeSantis has been advocating against LPRs, Flock cameras specifically, over the past weeks.

“I think people have the right to be concerned, and I think you gotta have protections for people,” he said on Wednesday at Florida International University’s campus. “These cameras, the license plate readers, I think it’s out of control.”

“We are going to clear the state rights-of-way,” DeSantis claimed on Friday as he joined Eric Bolling on “Real America’s Voice.”

Although his memorandum was in the works, Flock cameras in Alachua County continued to roll.

Sunday morning 21-year-old Jaliyah Singletary was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle after stealing her brother’s car. This arrest came with the help of Alachua County's Flock cameras.

Prior to FDOT’s memorandum, neighbors shared mixed opinions on the presence of license plate readers in Gainesville.

“I think the way that they're using cameras makes it inherently very dangerous, especially with a lot of the things that have been going on with people misusing and abusing the Flock cameras," UF student Shannon Gregory said.

Gregory shared her own experience with Flock cameras around Gainesville, as one is located in her neighborhood.

“I just feel overall, driving past it every day, it makes me super uncomfortable. Like they're reading my face, or they're seeing maybe the Bluetooth on my phone,” she said.

But other neighbors do not seem to mind.

“Me personally, it doesn't really bother me much,” Florida Gators basketball guard Isaiah Brown said. “It's something that's just there. Nothing I really pay attention to.”

“I'd keep them there, but maybe lower how much they would have of your personal information in a way,” said neighbor Ashton Hubbard. “But I wouldn't say to get rid of them completely.”

Alachua County Sheriff Chad D. Scott released a statement via Facebook on Monday, saying his office would comply with the order, and that 27 automatic license plate reading devices will be removed from the area.

This includes both Flock and Axon devices located on state roadways and highways.