Columbia County program helps adult students graduate high school

Think back to when you finished high school.

It's easy to take education for granted. But sometimes, life gets in the way and not everyone finishes.

In Columbia County, the public library is trying to help those who were unable to finish through their Career Online High School program.

Its open to any Columbia residents over 19 years old with a library card.

The program gives students two things: a high school diploma and a career certificate.

It's also the first time in five years where the program is fully funded.

WUFT's David Caine talked with Program Director Susan Kroh about it.

She said she's seen, first-hand, the impact of the program.

You can contact her to learn more and enroll at the Columbia County Public Libraries website.

According to Kroh, Enrollment for the program will continue while scholarships last.