Coterie Market embraces fall with a ‘Gilmore Girls’-inspired menu and events

As fall arrives, coffee shops are embracing the season with pumpkin spice-flavored drinks, apple cider doughnuts and other autumn-inspired treats.

But one coffee shop took its seasonal menu a step further, bringing the cozy charm of the fictional town of Stars Hollow to life with drinks inspired by the television series “Gilmore Girls.”

Coterie Market, 1025 W. University Ave. in Gainesville, often hosts themed events, but this weekend, the shop created a “Gilmore Girls”-inspired menu and hosted cupcake decorating and a blind book swap.

Owner Kate Yeung said “Gilmore Girls” is a fall-themed show, making this the perfect time to host an event inspired by the series.

“I basically binged, I think, like, three seasons of ‘Gilmore Girls’ as I am doing my work in the background, so I definitely got a good look into ‘Gilmore Girls,’” Yeung said. “I feel like it’s perfect for, obviously, a college town and kind of like rolling into fall.”

Guests brought wrapped books for a blind book swap on Sept. 19. (Hailey Hoffmann/WUFT)

The themed drinks and pastries included Chilton Prep, an apple matcha; Friends to Lovers, a pancake iced coffee; and Stars Hollow Bookworm, a cookies-and-cream tiramisu inspired by the show.

On Saturday, Coterie Market hosted a blind book swap from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees were asked to bring a wrapped book with information about the author, the book’s theme and plot summary. They could then exchange books with other event guests.

One guest, Kayla McCray, said she has been reading her entire life and wanted to surround herself with people who share her hobby.

“I guess I am new to Coterie Market, and I started following their social media and found this event, and said, ‘Oh, this is up my alley,’ so I definitely wanted to come to this event,” McCray said.

Kali Katz, said she came to the book swap because free events in Gainesville provide opportunities to meet people with similar interests.

“I was just kind of hoping to see something new and try to open my eyes to something I have never read before,” Katz said. “I tend to lean more towards certain genres, maybe more like historical fiction or fantasy. I just really want to expand my horizons.”

The weekend also featured cupcake decorating Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for $25 per person.

Decorating cupcakes in a fall theme was one of the activities guests took part in at the Coterie Market over the weekend. (Hailey Hoffmann/WUFT)

Each ticket included four cupcakes, two types of frosting, eight toppings and all the tools needed to decorate.

The cupcakes came in four flavors: vanilla, chocolate, pumpkin and maple.

Yeung said Coterie Market hosted a cupcake-decorating event in the spring. Its success inspired her to bring the activity back with a fall theme.

“It kind of takes the hard part of baking out and gives the customers the fun part, which is basically decorating the cupcakes, enjoying the time, and meeting new people,” Yeung said. “That’s kind of the same vibe we always want to go for in our community events.”

The weekend also included a “Gilmore Girls”-themed giveaway basket. Participants could enter by following the instructions on Coterie Market's Instagram account.

Yeung said the giveaway was free to enter, but customers could earn additional entries by making a purchase.

Coterie Market hosts multiple events each month, with four additional events scheduled for September.