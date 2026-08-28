Ocala Police: College of Central Florida evacuated over bomb threat

The College of Central Florida's Ocala campus has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the Ocala Police Department said.

The college confirmed the threat on its Facebook page Friday afternoon, calling it a "serious threat," and asking everyone on campus to evacuate immediately. All classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.

Ocala Police have not confirmed who made the threat or what led to it, but noted on social media they are taking "all necessary precautions." The police department said it has not found any evidence of any danger so far.

There is a pick-up point for any families looking to meet up with their students at Draw All Men Ministries, at 1919 SW 27th Ave.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUFT News for updates as they become available.