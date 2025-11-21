Photo gallery: Masonry competition
Terrance Burke tests to see if his wall is level at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Jorge Benito lays the first block of his wall at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Inmates watch as their fellow inmates compete in the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Inmates of Cross City Correctional Institution socialize at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Inmates of Cross City Correctional Institution watch as their fellow convicts compete in the 5th Annual Masonry Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Nehemiah Walden scoops mortar with his trowel at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Wesley Routh places a brick on his wall at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Inmates from various Florida prisons met Wednesday at the Cross City Correctional Institution to compete in the 5th Annual FDC Masonry Competition.
Fourteen inmates went head-to-head in a three-hour bricklaying race to claim the coveted Trowel Trophy.
First, second and third place winners received a personal masonry kit for them to own if they choose to enter the trade after leaving prison.
Bryan Peterson tests to see if his wall is level at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
A Cross City Correctional Institution inmate plays brain teasers as his fellow inmates compete in the 5th Annual Masonry Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
The mortar-stained hand of a Cross City Correctional Institution inmate at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
The mortar-stained hands of a Cross City Correctional Institution inmate at the 5th Annual Masonry Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Kristopher Fabbro builds a wall for the 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
The 5th Annual Masonry Competition at Cross City Correctional Institution on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)
Cross City Correctional Officers watch the 5th Annual Masonry Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. (Kade Sowers/WUFT News)