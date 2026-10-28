High Springs police and fire rescue remain, but funding future is unknown. What’s next?

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City officials are holding onto High Springs’ police and fire departments, despite talks of closure due to financial hardship in the city’s budget.

But residents still face uncertainty about these longtime city institutions while commissioners weigh the best course for the city’s financial future.

For months, whether police and fire rescue services remain in High Springs, rather than contracted through Alachua County, has been a contentious issue among residents. More than 15 residents spoke at the Sept. 21 meeting, where commissioners approved the $21 million budget along with funding for first responders and law enforcement.

The city’s next step is to undergo its financial review in an audit expected to start in October. From there, these talks to slash the police and fire budget and opt in to outside contracting may come back.

Here’s what to know about High Springs’ dilemma of whether to keep its fire and police units.

Why is High Springs considering eliminating its police department?

The High Springs Police Department’s expenses account for about $3.2 million of the city’s budget, a number that has risen in recent years.

Commissioner Tristan Grunder said the city's current financial issues stem from years of alleged “gross mismanagement” and inaccurate information. He said he wants to keep High Springs a city, but acknowledged that, to do that, tough decisions must be made.

“Every week is worse than the week before,” Grunder said.

Talks to disband the police and fire department are not new in High Springs. The issue first came before the City Commission in the summer of 2025. At that time, officials cited a growing budget deficit as a reason to move forward with the idea, but the public voiced their opposition.

In the months that passed, the issue came back up multiple times, with commissioners agreeing to look further into cutting or eliminating the departments to help their dire financial situation.

Stryker Anderson/WUFT News The High Springs Fire Chief's truck sits in the fire station parking lot. City officials say the current fire assessment does not fully fund the department.

Why is cutting the police budget complicated?

A slash to the law enforcement budget, however, is more nuanced than a simple vote. Florida law gives law enforcement budgets protection by allowing a state attorney or member of the city’s governing body to challenge a cut of more than 5% in an administrative hearing.

In the meeting, Howell said that even if the law enforcement budget was reduced by 5%, that isn’t enough to make a dent in the budget crisis.

The budget constraints come at a time when fire departments across the state, including labor unions like Florida Professional Firefighters, have opposed a property tax ballot measure which could pose peril for city and county budgets.

If approved by more than 60% of Florida voters, Florida Policy Institute , a research nonprofit, estimated that by the 2029 budget, law enforcement and public safety services in Alachua County could face about $28 million in reduced revenue.

The 5% would account for about $168,000, Howell said. Which, he feels, is not worth it and would not meaningfully improve the city’s financial situation.

Stryker Anderson/WUFT News High Springs City Hall hosted the commission meeting. Space was tight, and some residents couldn't fit in the meeting room.

Would an outside contract save High Springs money?

Commissioners have considered contracting with Alachua County to provide law enforcement services in High Springs – like Newberry, which entered into a three-year agreement with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to take over the city’s law enforcement duties.

Howell said if the county offered a similar contract to High Springs, the city could hypothetically save as much as $11 million over five years. Though no official proposal has been made, commissioners said they are willing to discuss this option.

Cities that contract with the sheriff’s office receive around-the-clock coverage, with deputies assigned to 12-hour shifts, said Lisa Sacaccio, the spokesperson for the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. Each shift also has a lieutenant and sergeants on call to oversee operations.

More than 30 residents filled the room at the city commission meeting in High Springs Sept. 21, with some having to wait downstairs before being let in to speak.

To them, the main issue was the city losing its independence in basic public safety services.

About 10 residents spoke, noting the department’s historical significance of being independent since 1892.

During public comment, resident Eva Verner said bringing in officers unfamiliar with the city would be more of a problem than keeping its longtime institution of first responders.

“These officers know our streets and neighborhoods,” Verner said.

But Sacaccio said many of the deputies who work in these communities live within them too, some even having children attending local schools.

“They have knowledge of the area, which makes them vital assets to the communities they serve,” Sacaccio said.

She said deputies in these areas actively work to build community relationships. The sheriff’s office said it also has substations in smaller communities, the closest to High Springs being Newberry, where deputies can meet with concerned residents closer to home.

But for High Springs resident Leah Eland, she feels if the department were to be disbanded, getting it back would be difficult.

“If we sign this contract and realize that six months later our streets are less safe and response times have skyrocketed, we cannot simply flip a switch,” Eland said. “We would be permanently stranded.”

