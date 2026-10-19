Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon rally thousands at UF, encouraging young voters to head to polls

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Thousands of supporters gathered inside and outside the University of Florida's University Auditorium on Sunday, Oct. 18, as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders urged young Floridians to fight for an affordable future and take their political frustrations to the polls in November.

His message to young voters is their generation has the power to shape the country's future, but only if they get involved.

"This is your country," Sanders said. "You are the future of America and you must determine that future."

The Vermont independent joined Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon as part of his nationwide "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, rallying supporters around progressive issues including affordable housing, universal health care, higher wages and tuition-free public colleges.

The energetic crowd stretched beyond the auditorium, with lines wrapping around nearby buildings and

Jisel Nuevo/WUFT News About 2,000 supporters gather outside UF’s University Auditorium after the venue reached capacity during a rally featuring U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon.

supporters gathering outside to hear from the two progressive leaders. More than 2,800 people attended, including about 2,000 outside, according to Sanders on social media.

Despite the turnout, Nixon faces an uphill battle against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in a state where Republican Senate candidates have won recent elections by double digits.

Moody was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2025 to replace Marco Rubio, who became U.S. secretary of state. Nixon, a state representative and UF alumna, is hoping to gain support from young and working-class voters to challenge the Republican advantage.

Florida has approximately 1.5 million more registered Republicans than Democrats, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

"I'm asking you to do more than just cheer for this campaign," Nixon said. "I'm asking you to join this campaign."

Nixon, who joined the Democratic Socialists of America earlier this year, spoke about the rising cost of living, student debt and the challenges students face after graduation. She also showed her Gator pride, doing the Gator chomp as the crowd followed along.

"Students are sick and tired of graduating with years of education to low-paying jobs," Nixon said.

LISTEN NOW: In Gainesville visit, Senate hopeful Angie Nixon calls for data center restrictions, campaign finance reform

Sanders stepped outside to address supporters who were unable to get into the auditorium. During his time outside he also addressed the challenges facing young Americans, including climate change, economic inequality and artificial intelligence.

"We gotta make sure AI doesn't become smarter than humans," Sanders said. "Admittedly, a low bar," he joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

When Sanders called for tuition-free public colleges and universities, the crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

"How about making public colleges and universities tuition free?" Sanders asked.

He also expressed concern that young people often participate in elections at lower rates than older generations despite having the most at stake in the country's future.

"So I want you to change that dynamic," Sanders said.

For some UF students, attending the rally was an opportunity to hear from political leaders about issues affecting their everyday lives.

Andy Russo, a third-year nursing student at UF, said affordability and government accountability were among the issues that brought him to the event.

"Definitely fighting for affordability in Florida since it's such an unaffordable state, and also to fight a little bit of corruption going on," Russo said.

Russo said he believes young voters have a chance to make a difference in Florida, despite the state's history of supporting Republican candidates.

"It's important because youth turnout is always underestimated, especially in Florida, and it's about time that we show a little bit of change," Russo said.

Other supporters traveled from outside Gainesville to attend the rally.

Timothy Link traveled from Madison, Wisconsin, to hear Sanders and Nixon speak. He said he wanted to see changes in the economy, particularly when it comes to the cost of living.

"We need to be able to afford to live," Link said.

Link was joined by Jasmine, “Jazzy”, who emphasized the importance of attending political events. She said it allows people to show their support in states where progressive candidates face challenges.

"Because if we don't, then who else will?" Jazzy said. "We have to show that we're here because this is, like, a red state."

Link said he hopes the rally encourages others to get involved and vote in the upcoming election.

"I hope this rallies people to see around here, we believe in this," Link said. "We will be here. We will be at the polls. You should be at the polls."

Outside the auditorium, supporters also held signs expressing their concerns about international conflicts. One read, "No to genocide. Stop funding & arming Israel. #ArmsEmbargoNow."

Political organizations also gathered to speak with attendees and encourage involvement beyond the election.

Marilyn Wendy, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said her organization wanted to connect with people interested in issues such as housing, health care and education.

Before Sanders addressed the crowd, Wendy started a "Fight for socialism" chant, with some nearby supporters joining in.

"We're hoping to engage people around a socialist agenda outside of the elections," Wendy said.

She said the group's work would continue regardless of who wins in November.

"What's important is fighting against a far-right agenda after November," she said.

Students involved in political organizations at UF also spoke about the importance of getting involved.

Anna Perez, vice president of UF College Democrats, took to the raly podium and shared her experience organizing on campus. She urged students to volunteer, knock on doors and speak with others about the election.

"Change happens with every conversation we've had, every neighbor you talk to, every friend you have a conversation with," Perez said.

With the Nov. 3 election approaching, Sanders and Nixon are hoping the crowds attending their rallies will turn their support into votes.

For the students and supporters gathered in Gainesville, the event was an opportunity to speak out about their concerns and take part in the political process.

"It's not Angie. It's not Bernie. It is you," Sanders said. "You can make the difference."