In Gainesville visit, Senate hopeful Angie Nixon calls for data center restrictions, campaign finance reform

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U.S. Senate Democratic hopeful Angie Nixon is on the campaign trail.

Sunday, she stopped in Gainesville at the University of Florida along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders joined Nixon in the University Auditorium to raucous cheers. The appearance was part of Sanders' "Fight the Oligarchy" tour.

Nixon is a current state representative in Florida representing Jacksonville's District 13. Nixon said she represents the working class.

"I didn't run for office just to keep people down. I ran to lift them up," she told the crowd. "I ran to fight the corruption that is making our costs rise."

Nixon also says she also supports issues like restrictions on AI data centers and campaign finance reform.

Sanders said with Nixon in the Senate, he'd want to place more taxes on the wealthy and invest more into social security.

" Instead of a system designed to profit insurance and drug companies, we want a system designed to provide quality healthcare to every man, woman, and child as a human right," Sanders said.

Nixon will challenge incumbent Republican Ashley Moody, who Gov. Ron DeSantis picked to fill the seat of current U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Election day is Nov. 3.