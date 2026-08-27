INTERVIEW: Previewing Florida's 2026 general election with WUSF's Douglas Soule
While the primary election was only last week, candidates are already gearing up for November.
To learn more about what to expect as we get closer to the general election, Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with WUSF state government reporter Douglas Soule.
She first asked him about the big election headline from this week — GOP gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds announcing his running mate, Florida State Senator David Avila.