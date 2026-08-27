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INTERVIEW: Previewing Florida's 2026 general election with WUSF's Douglas Soule

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published August 27, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT

While the primary election was only last week, candidates are already gearing up for November.

To learn more about what to expect as we get closer to the general election, Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with WUSF state government reporter Douglas Soule.

She first asked him about the big election headline from this week — GOP gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds announcing his running mate, Florida State Senator David Avila.
Tags
Government and Politics FloridaelectionsgovernmentFlorida governmentvotevoting
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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