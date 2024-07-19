WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Photo gallery: Day 4 of Republican National Convention

WUFT | By Ashleigh Lucas
Published July 19, 2024 at 4:03 AM EDT
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
1 of 21  — 01 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 11.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Balloon fall from the ceiling after Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 21  — 02 071824 RNC Day 3 AL 02.JPG
Balloon fall from the ceiling after Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 21  — 03 071824 RNC Day 3 AL 03.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, speaks to the crowd during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 21  — 04 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 22.JPG
Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, speaks to the crowd during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump sits in his personal box during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 21  — 05 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 25.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump sits in his personal box during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Sen. Marco Rubio poses for a picture at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 21  — 06 1824 RNC Day 4 AL 03.JPG
Sen. Marco Rubio poses for a picture at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People pray during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 21  — 07 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 15.JPG
People pray during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Pastor Lorenzo Sewell speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
8 of 21  — 07 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 26.JPG
Pastor Lorenzo Sewell speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People celebrate during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 21  — 08 071824 RNC Day 4 Al 14.JPG
People celebrate during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourthnight of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
10 of 21  — 09 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 04 copy.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourthnight of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Actor Russell Brand makes an appearance Hulk Hogan during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
11 of 21  — 10 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 21.JPG
Actor Russell Brand makes an appearance Hulk Hogan during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Hulk Hogan speaks to the crowd during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
12 of 21  — 11 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 18.JPG
Hulk Hogan speaks to the crowd during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Singer Kid Rock performs during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
13 of 21  — 12 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 16.JPG
Singer Kid Rock performs during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
People celebrate during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
14 of 21  — 13 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 24.JPG
People celebrate during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump talks to people in his personal box during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
15 of 21  — 14 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 23.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump talks to people in his personal box during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Eric Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
16 of 21  — 15 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 17.JPG
Eric Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump talks about the attempted assassination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
17 of 21  — 16 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 09.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump talks about the attempted assassination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
18 of 21  — 17 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 10.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump, left, alongside his wife Melania Trump, right, accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
19 of 21  — 20 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 06.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump, left, alongside his wife Melania Trump, right, accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
20 of 21  — 21 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 01 copy.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Former President Donald J. Trump points toward the crowd as he accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
21 of 21  — 22 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 07.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump points toward the crowd as he accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
Government and Politics
Ashleigh Lucas
Ashleigh is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Ashleigh Lucas