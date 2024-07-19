These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.
Photo gallery: Day 4 of Republican National Convention
1 of 21 — 01 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 11.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
2 of 21 — 02 071824 RNC Day 3 AL 02.JPG
Balloon fall from the ceiling after Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
3 of 21 — 03 071824 RNC Day 3 AL 03.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
4 of 21 — 04 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 22.JPG
Tucker Carlson, former Fox News host, speaks to the crowd during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
5 of 21 — 05 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 25.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump sits in his personal box during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
6 of 21 — 06 1824 RNC Day 4 AL 03.JPG
Sen. Marco Rubio poses for a picture at the Florida GOP breakfast at the Baird Center during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
7 of 21 — 07 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 15.JPG
People pray during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
8 of 21 — 07 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 26.JPG
Pastor Lorenzo Sewell speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
9 of 21 — 08 071824 RNC Day 4 Al 14.JPG
People celebrate during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
10 of 21 — 09 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 04 copy.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourthnight of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
11 of 21 — 10 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 21.JPG
Actor Russell Brand makes an appearance Hulk Hogan during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
12 of 21 — 11 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 18.JPG
Hulk Hogan speaks to the crowd during the third night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
13 of 21 — 12 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 16.JPG
Singer Kid Rock performs during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
14 of 21 — 13 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 24.JPG
People celebrate during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
15 of 21 — 14 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 23.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump talks to people in his personal box during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
16 of 21 — 15 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 17.JPG
Eric Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
17 of 21 — 16 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 09.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump talks about the attempted assassination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
18 of 21 — 17 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 10.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump speaks to the crowd during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
19 of 21 — 20 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 06.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump, left, alongside his wife Melania Trump, right, accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
20 of 21 — 21 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 01 copy.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)
21 of 21 — 22 071824 RNC Day 4 AL 07.JPG
Former President Donald J. Trump points toward the crowd as he accepts the Republican Party Presidential nomination during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)