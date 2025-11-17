Marion County launches holiday donation drive to help local families
Marion County is helping local families this holiday season through its Bring the Harvest Home donation drive.
The county is accepting nonperishable foods and household goods for neighbors in need. Residents can drop off items throughout the month at 10 locations across the area.
Requested items include: dry foods such as rice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, with plastic containers preferred; canned meat including corned beef, chicken, ham and tuna; canned vegetables and fruits; baby items such as food, diapers, lotion and wipes; and toiletries including soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toilet paper.
Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations:
- Marion County Administration
- Belleview City Hall
- Dunnellon City Hall
- Marion County Fire Stations
- Marion County Public Libraries
- Marion County Recycling Centers
- Marion County Sheriff's District Offices
- Marion County Tax Collector's Offices
- Marion County Supervisor of Elections
- Ocala Fire Rescue