The New Florida Follies: The dance stage has no age limits

WUFT | By Alex Land
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST
Cheryl Steinthal left home at 17 to chase the stage lights of Radio City, becoming a Rockette before she was even out of her teens.
Cheryl Steinthal left home at 17 to chase the stage lights of Radio City, becoming a Rockette before she was even out of her teens.

Now, decades later, she’s back in the studio leading a troupe of senior dancers who refuse to let age be their final curtain. They’re tapping and turning to show that the spotlight doesn’t fade with time.

The New Florida Follies hit the stage in early 2026, bringing their high-energy performances and charitable mission to theaters across South Florida.

Here’s where you can catch them:

Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach State College, Eissey Campus Theater:

  • Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

Miramar
Miramar Cultural Center:

  • Mar. 1 at 2 p.m.

Boca Raton
Countess DeHoernle Theater, Spanish River High School:

  • Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
  • Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.
  • Mar. 22 at 2 p.m.
  • Mar. 29 at 2 p.m.
Arts and Entertainment
