The New Florida Follies: The dance stage has no age limits

Cheryl Steinthal left home at 17 to chase the stage lights of Radio City, becoming a Rockette before she was even out of her teens.

Now, decades later, she’s back in the studio leading a troupe of senior dancers who refuse to let age be their final curtain. They’re tapping and turning to show that the spotlight doesn’t fade with time.

The New Florida Follies hit the stage in early 2026, bringing their high-energy performances and charitable mission to theaters across South Florida.

Here’s where you can catch them:

Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach State College, Eissey Campus Theater:



Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

Miramar

Miramar Cultural Center:



Mar. 1 at 2 p.m.

Boca Raton

Countess DeHoernle Theater, Spanish River High School:

