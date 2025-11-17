WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Fresh fades and healthy hearts: How Gainesville barbers are fighting against high blood pressure

WUFT | By Nicole Borman
Published November 17, 2025 at 1:52 PM EST

Gainesville barbershops serve as trusted community spaces where relationships with clients go far beyond the haircut.

Through a new initiative called Fresh Fades and Healthy Hearts, Gainesville Fire Rescue is placing free blood-pressure monitors in barbershops to help customers check their health in a comfortable, familiar environment.

We looked into how this partnership is turning a simple trip to the barber into a lifesaving resource for the community.
Health and Science
See stories by Nicole Borman

