The Rundown

The debut of 'Constellation Conversation'

By Kristin Moorehead
Published October 17, 2025 at 3:05 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week on The Rundown:

  • Explore how art museums are working to shake off their “pretentious” image;
  • We invite you to look up with us in a new recurring segment called "Constellation Conversation," in which we explore the stories behind the stars;
  • Last, Gainesville gets ready for one of its most beloved traditions: the Homecoming Parade. Hear from longtime paradegoers about what makes this annual day of community celebration special.
Kristin Moorehead
Kristin Moorehead is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
