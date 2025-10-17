The debut of 'Constellation Conversation'
This week on The Rundown:
- Explore how art museums are working to shake off their “pretentious” image;
- We invite you to look up with us in a new recurring segment called "Constellation Conversation," in which we explore the stories behind the stars;
- Last, Gainesville gets ready for one of its most beloved traditions: the Homecoming Parade. Hear from longtime paradegoers about what makes this annual day of community celebration special.