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Tell Me About It

Gainesville Community Playhouse “Finding Neverland”

By Sue Wagner
Published October 4, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
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Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
Gainesville Community Playhouse
Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
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Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
Gainesville Community Playhouse
Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
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Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
Gainesville Community Playhouse
Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
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Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
Gainesville Community Playhouse
Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
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Gainesville Community Playhouse performers in "Finding Neverland."
Gainesville Community Playhouse
Finding Neverland poster.

This episode features the Gainesville Community Playhouse and their production of “Finding Neverland” on stage through October 11. “Finding Neverland” is a breathtaking musical adventure about the power of imagination and the courage to dream. Inspired by the story behind “Peter Pan,” the show follows playwright J. M. Barrie as an unexpected friendship with Sylvia Llewelyn Davies and her four sons inspires him to create the magical world of Neverland.

GCP cast member Jeff Stevens, who plays Charles Froman and Captain Hook, discusses how the play celebrates the child within us all and reminds audiences that with a little faith, trust, and imagination, anything is possible. The all-volunteer playhouse provides an accessible live theater experience for residents in the area. Information on the upcoming season, tickets and how to volunteer is available at gcplayhouse.org.

Gainesville Community Playhouse
Vam York Theater
4039 NW 16th Blvd.
Gainesville
Performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
www.gcplayhouse.org

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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