UF Biomedical Engineering STEM Outreach Day

Dr. Edward Phelps

This episode features the University of Florida J. Crayton Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering STEM Outreach Day on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UF Reitz Union Rion Ballroom in Gainesville. The family-friendly free STEM outreach event provides students in Kindergarten through 12th grade (and adults too) an exciting glimpse into the world of biomedical engineering, a field where science, technology, engineering and mathematics come together to revolutionize healthcare.

Dr. Edward Phelps, associate professor of Biomedical Engineering and event coordinator, shares information on the STEM-focused hands-on activities featuring medical devices, biological systems and healthcare technologies, lab tours of the Herbert Wertheim Laboratory for Engineering, presentations and career insights. Budding scientists, aspiring engineers or those that are just curious should register for this fun and free event.

UF J. Crayton Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering STEM Outreach Day Saturday, March 8, 2025

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Reitz Student Union

University of Florida Campus in Gainesville

Registration: https://forms.gle/zDkULovi2KFWmqWj7