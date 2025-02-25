WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

UF Biomedical Engineering STEM Outreach Day

By Sue Wagner
Published February 25, 2025 at 1:32 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Edward Phelps
Dr. Edward Phelps

This episode features the University of Florida J. Crayton Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering STEM Outreach Day on Saturday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the UF Reitz Union Rion Ballroom in Gainesville. The family-friendly free STEM outreach event provides students in Kindergarten through 12th grade (and adults too) an exciting glimpse into the world of biomedical engineering, a field where science, technology, engineering and mathematics come together to revolutionize healthcare.

Dr. Edward Phelps, associate professor of Biomedical Engineering and event coordinator, shares information on the STEM-focused hands-on activities featuring medical devices, biological systems and healthcare technologies, lab tours of the Herbert Wertheim Laboratory for Engineering, presentations and career insights. Budding scientists, aspiring engineers or those that are just curious should register for this fun and free event.

UF J. Crayton Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering STEM Outreach Day Saturday, March 8, 2025
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
Reitz Student Union
University of Florida Campus in Gainesville
Registration: https://forms.gle/zDkULovi2KFWmqWj7

UF Biomedical Engineering STEM Outreach Day

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes