CJC Sports Director Steve Russell - Encore

This episode features University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Division of Media Properties Sports Director Steve Russell. Russell will be retiring after a 27-year tenure at the College. He is the host of Sportscene, the longest running sports talk show in Gainesville broadcasting each weekday from noon to 2 p.m. on WRUF-AM 850, 98.1 FM in Gainesville. In the CJC Innovation News Center, Russell works with sports students on WRUF-AM/FM, WUFT-FM and WUFT-TV News First at Five. He has created immersion experiences that teach students how to interview, edit and produce for print, broadcast and digital environments.

CJC Sports Director Steve Russell shares information on his sports talk career at the station, doing play by play for UF baseball, training students that have moved on to successful sports media industry careers and his stint as the host of popular oldies radio show.

WRUF Sportscene: www.wruf.com/sportscene-with-steve-russell/