UF IFAS (Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences) Chief Operating Officer Jeanna Mastrodicasa talks with host Sue Wagner about the ninth annual Flavors of Florida event to be held on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Champions Club in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

Participants will sample delicious foods and beverages produced in the Sunshine State and aided by UF/IFAS research. Chef-curated tastings highlight at least one fresh, seasonal ingredient from a UF/IFAS research facility or a generous Florida farmer. The UF/IFAS Blueberry Breeding Program will again offer taste-testing of its new blueberry varieties; finger limes – also known as the caviar of the fruit world will be showcased in tasty recipes A portion of each ticket purchased will directly benefit the Field & Fork Campus Food Program.

Mastrodicasa speaks about the event and how IFAS has made an impact on agriculture, human and natural resources, and life sciences to benefit residents in all 67 counties in Florida.

Flavors of Florida

March 21, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Champions Club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field

Tickets are available at: tinyurl.com/IFASFOF24