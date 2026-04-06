Audrey Shirley

Audrey joined WUFT from WRCB Local 3 News in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she served as a broadcast meteorologist, multimedia journalist and weather producer. Previously, she worked at WLFI-TV News 18 in West Lafayette, Indiana. She is proficient in the NOAA HYSPLIT modeling system and WSI and Baron Weather Graphics.

She assists with providing local weather coverage and will be part of the FPREN and SCETV weather team. She also helps to support the INC Meteorologist in Training Program.

