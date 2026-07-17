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How teen drivers can stay safe during the '100 Deadliest Days'

WUFT | By Natalia Lopez
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:06 AM EDT
Jaquelyn “Jackie” King, a rideshare driver for the company Uber, backs out of a driveway in Gainesville, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.
Jaquelyn “Jackie” King, a rideshare driver for the company Uber, backs out of a driveway in Gainesville, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

The time from Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer for teen drivers.

In 2023, the Florida DMV reported almost 20,000 teen crashes during this time period, with over 3,000 injuries and 83 fatalities.

WUFT’s Natalia Lopez spoke with Rich Greene, who is a member of the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition, about how teens can stay safe when they’re driving.

That was Rich Greene a Gainesville driving instructor and member of the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition.

He was talking about the time known as “the 100 deadliest days of summer” for teenagers, which is the period between Memorial Day to Labor Day.

He was speaking with WUFT’s Natalia Lopez.
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Natalia Lopez
Natalia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Natalia Lopez

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