How teen drivers can stay safe during the '100 Deadliest Days'

The time from Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer for teen drivers.

In 2023, the Florida DMV reported almost 20,000 teen crashes during this time period, with over 3,000 injuries and 83 fatalities.

WUFT’s Natalia Lopez spoke with Rich Greene, who is a member of the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition, about how teens can stay safe when they’re driving.

That was Rich Greene a Gainesville driving instructor and member of the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition.

He was talking about the time known as “the 100 deadliest days of summer” for teenagers, which is the period between Memorial Day to Labor Day.

He was speaking with WUFT’s Natalia Lopez.