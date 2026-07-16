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Alachua and Columbia Counties report cases of cyclosporiasis

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT
This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin.
Melanie Moser/CDC via AP
/
CDC
This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin.

Infections from cyclospora, a diarrhea-causing parasite, are on the rise around the nation. But North Central Florida is reporting its own first cases in the outbreak.

The Florida Department of Health's most recent data, updated Saturday, list Alachua County with two cases and Columbia County with one case.

Nationwide, more than 30 states have reported cases, though health officials have not definitively said what is causing the infections. The parasite infects the bowels and spreads through feces. Previous outbreaks saw people infected when they ate vegetables that were exposed to feces-contaminated irrigation water.

Since May 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has logged 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of the infection. No one has died, though 141 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC notes symptoms usually start within one week of contracting the parasite, though they may present between two and 14 days. Typically, those infected experience watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Less common symptoms include a low-grade fever and vomiting.

If you have symptoms, the CDC urges you to visit a doctor, especially if symptoms last for more than a few days. You can reduce risk of contracting the parasite by thoroughly washing fresh produce under clean water and by following safe food handling practices. Chemically disinfecting produce may not fully eliminate the parasite, the CDC said.
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Health and Science cyclosporiasishealthCDCMedicineDepartment of Health
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
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