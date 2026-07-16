Alachua County Sheriff’s Office warns against elder fraud

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office hosted a scam prevention press conference Tuesday, partnering with Elder Options to provide more information about these types of crimes in the community.

The panel featured Sheriff Chad Scott, Captain Steve Maynard, Detective Travis Parsons, Deputy Cary Gallop and Elder Options elder abuse project coordinator Leslie Andrews.

ACSO projects nearly $8.7 million will be lost to fraud by the end of 2026. Elders, specifically, are targeted as a vulnerable group. In the numbers as of June, elders lost 51% of the total $4,340,247.29.

The panel said that the group of community members over the age of 60 can be devastated by scams, potentially losing life savings with less time to get back on their feet.

Arrest or jury duty warrant and romance scams are just a few common approaches detectives have seen recently.

“The reality is that scams aren’t just increasing in number. They’re becoming more sophisticated, more convincing and more financially devastating,” Scott said. “These criminals are constantly evolving their tactics, using technology and exploiting fear, trust, urgency and even love to manipulate their victims.”

The panel emphasized to hang up the phone and refrain from answering unknown numbers. And with the rise of AI, remove the outgoing message, as your voice could be taken to scam your own family members. To be safe, create a code word with loved ones, Maynard said. It could happen to anyone at any time.

"There's only two types of crimes, or two types of people who have been victimized by scams, and those that already have and those that will,” Maynard said. “So the shame aspect of it, you got to get past the shame."

The sheriff acknowledged those targeted can feel embarrassed, but it is crucial to report it.

To report fraud, contact the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office or visit a resource below. Detectives say the sooner you report the crime, the more likely they are to solve it.

For emergencies, call 911 or call 352-955-1818 for ACSO inquiries. ACSO can also be reached 24-hours a day with its toll-free number: 866-273-5910.

Federal Trade Commission: ReportFraud.ftc.gov or 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-383-4357)

National Elder Fraud Hotline: 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311)