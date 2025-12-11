Our Noticias WUFT investigative series “Living with the Land” explores the connection between people and the environment that sustains them, from urban sprawl and changes in agricultural land to the natural resources that depend on our protection. Florida is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and much of its land historically devoted to agriculture is being transformed into urban developments. We also dive into how advances in new technologies are redefining the way we cultivate, conserve, and coexist with Florida's landscape.

State residents, scientists, and farmers, each from their own perspective, face the challenges of living on and protecting the land that sustains us. In this series, we observe how the oldest agricultural traditions are seeking new ways to preserve themselves in the face of pressure from new challenges. We also see how farmland is at risk, while innovation, from vertical farms to space research, is opening up paths to solutions that seemed impossible just a few years ago. All this without neglecting the deep connection that human beings have with the land and how we return to it in one way or another.

En la serie investigativa especial presentada por Noticias WUFT “Viviendo con la Tierra”, exploramos la conexión entre las personas y el entorno que las sostiene, desde la expansión urbana y los cambios en terrenos agrícolas hasta los recursos naturales que dependen de nuestra protección. Florida es uno de los estados de mayor crecimiento poblacional en el país, y muchas de sus tierras dedicadas históricamente a la agricultura están siendo transformadas en desarrollos urbanos. Además nos adentramos en como el avance de nuevas tecnologías están redefiniendo la manera en que cultivamos, conservamos y coexistimos con el paisaje de Florida.

Residentes del estado, científicos y agricultores, cada uno desde su propia realidad, enfrentan los retos de vivir y proteger la tierra que nos sostiene. En esta serie observamos cómo las tradiciones agrícolas más antiguas buscan nuevas formas de preservarse frente a la presión de nuevos retos. También vimos cómo las tierras de cultivo se encuentran en riesgo, mientras que la innovación, desde granjas verticales hasta investigaciones en el espacio, abre caminos hacia soluciones que hace unos años parecían imposibles. Sin dejar de lado la profunda conexión que los seres humanos tenemos con la tierra y como volvemos a ella de una u otra manera.