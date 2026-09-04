Gainesville residents protest order requiring GPD officers to report suspected ‘unauthorized aliens’

Area residents gathered outside the Gainesville Police Department Thursday to protest a new general order requiring officers to report interactions with individuals they reasonably suspect are unauthorized immigrants.

The Gainesville Immigrant Neighborhood Inclusion Initiative committee called on Gainesville residents to gather at 4 p.m. and demand the cancellation of General Order 82.4 . Protestors assembled outside police headquarters holding posters and signs with anti-immigration law messages opposing the new policy.

Ethan Maia de Needell, 32, a member of the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative leadership committee, said the protest aimed to raise awareness about GPD’s new policy and demand its cancellation.

“We are also using this protest as a way to invite the community at large to call into our city manager and the chief of police demanding the cancellation of this policy. We have a QR code that is available for anyone who's interested in putting an end to this racial profiling, show-me-your-papers policy,” Maia de Needell said.

GPD issued the order on Aug. 27. The policy, which applies to all sworn department officers, requires them to report certain interactions with people they suspect are “unauthorized aliens,” the term used in the order.

Officers must complete a Suspected Unauthorized Alien Contact Form when they believe someone is an authorized alien and the person is not being arrested. The contact form requires a photo of the individual and must be submitted by the end of the GPD agent’s shift.

If the officer has lawful interaction with a suspect and intends to arrest that person under a criminal charge, the officer must complete the same form and include the person’s photo. The authority must also include an FDLE notification in the arrest report identifying the person as a suspected unauthorized alien.

The order states that personal characteristics, such as limited English proficiency, are not enough on their own to warrant an investigation. However, depending on the circumstance, it may contribute to an officer’s reasonable suspicion.

If the official finds an immigration warrant or order of detention by immigration enforcement, the order directs the officer to detain the individual and request assistance from a designated immigration officer. GPD does not have a designated immigration officer.

People attending the protest also raised their voices in support of immigrant families facing complicated circumstances.

Jonah Starling, 18, a Gainesville High School Student, attended the protest mainly to support one of his classmates, Sebastian Jimenez Peroza , who was recently detained with his family for more than a week by immigration officials.

“I met him. We talked. He's a good kid. He's a nice kid. Doesn't do wrong,” said Starling.

The intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue in front of GPD headquarters was lined with people calling for the equality and human rights of all immigrants.

Valerie Fauldauer, 76, a retired hospital administrator, held a sign in support of immigrants she said are entitled to legal protection even if they allegedly crossed the border illegally.

“They are entitled to due process under our constitution, and they should not be rounded up, treated improperly, and put in prisons,” Fauldauer said. “The fact that our government is not able to provide that due process is not the fault of the immigrant.”

Among the protesters was Joe Rojo, 66, a Gainesville resident who said he is concerned that those in power could arrest people they consider enemies.

“I don't believe that the government has any authority to abduct people and transfer them all over the country without any kind of hearing, any kind of legal help,” Rojo said.

Maia de Needell said the specific policy goes beyond what state law requires and could discourage immigrants from interacting with local police.

The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative said the group’s goal is to continue raising awareness about the policy despite the fear and anger surrounding immigration enforcement.

Maia de Needell said the issue has implications beyond immigration and urged residents to continue contacting city officials about the order.

Protesters of all ages remained outside the police department after 5 p.m.