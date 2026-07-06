Gainesville comes together to support Venezuela in wake of devastating earthquake

The death toll of over 2,200 people continues to rise after Venezuela's earthquakes on June 24. And the Gainesville community is coming together to support the nation.

Tinker Quevedo and his wife, Antonella D’Errico, the owners of Tinker Latin Street Food restaurant in Gainesville and Newberry, organized a donation drive June 25, one day after the earthquake.

“It is a lot for only one country, and at the same time we feel frustration because we would like to be in Venezuela helping our family, our friends, and not being there we really feel frustration. And I think that frustration is felt by everyone who lives here," Quevedo said.

Ana Aponte, who donated at Tinker Gainesville, has family members in Venezuela. When she found out about the earthquake, she said, she got really nervous. Her husband's cousin was found dead on Saturday night, she said.

“From here, we really can’t do anything but pray and I think praying is what makes the miracles,” Aponte said. “There are people who help with material things, and there are people who can help from home by praying to God.”

Many other Gainesville community members have stepped up. Bravo Supermarket in Newberry joined the cause July 1 — one week after the first earthquake.

Elvis Tejada, 64, a resident of Gainesville from the Dominican Republic, works as a front manager for Bravo Supermarket in Newberry. He said the first donation drive arrived July 1.

“Right now, the people of Venezuela are going through an immense crisis; they need all kinds of help,” Tejada said.

He said he believes any place that falls under a natural disaster will need time and faith to move forward. But Venezuela will recover, he said.

“I hope many people join the cause, because the need is great,” Tejada said. “The more people who support and cooperate the sooner those affected can escape the catastrophic situation they are currently living through. There is so much desperation, and they are in dire need of help.”

Puerto Rican-born Williston resident Ivette Diaz said that since the first earthquake happened, she felt in her heart that she had to do something.

“Even though this is not my homeland, these are people going through a difficult time and need help,” Diaz said. “That is what God has called us to do, to love and help one another.”

She said after attending church last Sunday, she had “an ache in her heart” to do something. She called her pastor and asked if she could create a donation drive for her church, Casa del Alfarero, in Williston and Gainesville.

Diaz said she started creating flyers that same night after getting approval in both locations. The donation drive is asking for medicines, food, clothes and “anything that comes from the heart,” she said.

She said she does not yet know where the donations will be sent in order for the items to reach Venezuela. The most important thing right now, she said, is collecting the items and then finding a way to get the aid to Venezuela.

“I told my pastor I would take it upon myself to get the donations delivered, whether to Orlando, Tampa, or wherever I could take them so that the donations could reach Venezuela,” Diaz said.

That drive has ended, but Bravo will continue accepting donations for the foreseeable future. Tinker extended its drive to July 19.

Tejada took previous donations to Miami Global Empowerment Mission, who partnered with We Love Foundation and the nonprofit Help for Venezuela Foundation.