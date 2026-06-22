LIST: Seven Gainesville businesses that offer a unique experience — with a side of coffee

In a city where coffee shops adorn every corner, it takes more than a special brew to stand out from the crowd.

Gainesville is loved for its charm and small town nature. Many local shops have recognized that allowing their coffee shop to be known for something other than their menu may be the perfect way to gain attraction.

The coffee industry is constantly growing. Research examining brand experience dimensions found that emotional and rational responses to a coffee shop brand directly shape long-term loyalty.

People are no longer searching for the brand — they are looking for local. With the increase in customers who crave a cultural experience, coffee shops must curate their brand to stand out from the crowd.

These are seven coffee shops that stand out for reasons beyond their brews.

108 Vine

What began as a coffee and gift shop situated directly next to their plant shop, Plantstay, has combined into a hub for both. 108 Vine makes staying easy when the air is purified by its abundance of greenery. And study breaks are a simple lap around the store or chatting with their friendly baristas.

A regular, Michael Sheppard, first heard of the store from his wife. While the coffee is great, he said, his consistent visits are attributed to the place itself.

“I like the ambiance, and, you know, the fact that they have all these neat things, and flowers, you know, plants and things,” he said, “The coffee is a bonus.”

Customers can create their own sip and stroll moment as they browse the store's variety of house plants and miscellaneous gifts the store has to offer while enjoying a classic café con leche, matcha or one of their seasonal brews paired with a delicious pastry. Sheppard recommends the shortbread latte with cold foam upside down and oat milk.

Cafe THCA

In downtown Gainesville, this coffee spot stands out for reasons beyond its bright yellow exterior. Cafe THCA doubles as a cannabis lounge, with a variety of boutique hotel rentals and an outdoor event space in the back.

Eli Collins, owner of Depot Village, recognizes the draw to the unfamiliar.

“The only way you're gonna make it in this part of Gainesville with a coffee shop is to have something different,” he said.

By day, the space is brightly lit through an array of windows that provide natural lighting. It then transitions to a moody LED lounge when the sun goes down. On Tuesday nights you can join them for a weekly jam session with sounds of Reggae and R&B.

Cafe THCA is a community space that allows people to sit back, relax, and enjoy a cup of coffee… or sit outside and smoke a pre-roll. While it is a unique route, “any of those shops that are staying open,” Collins said, “It's not only because they have good coffee.”

Collins reminds people that while they do offer a wide variety of hemp products, their cafe beverages are not infused and he encourages visitors to join them for happy hour every day between 4:20 p.m. to 7:10pm.

House Of Waking Life - HOWL

Just a few steps down from Cafe TCHA, the House of Walking Life welcomes visitors to a different form of relaxation. The baristas are barefoot and most of the seating is a comfortable cushion on the floor. The atmosphere shifts and suddenly the stresses of life seem to subside.

What began as a workshop, class and event house transitioned post-pandemic to a place where you can enjoy a variety of teas, toasts and roasts crafted with care.

When initially walking in, HOWL can feel as though you have accidentally stumbled into somebody’s home. Brooke Rosen, co-owner of HOWL, is very spiritually inclined, and since childhood has “dreamed about a magical house with different rooms for different reasons,” she said.

For anyone who needs to escape their mind, HOWL is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10am to 5pm, providing a combination of meditation, third space, good vibes, coffee and tea. HOWL closed for a summer break June 15.

The Honeybee Café

The Honeybee Café is a quiet retreat found behind Spa Royale on Park Avenue. Rachel Ghulamani first discovered the café post-massage and has since made it a part of her routine.

“It's interesting because I've been to a lot of other coffee shops in town,” she said, “and I really am just drawn to this one.”

What began as a quick coffee run, has made a special way into the life of Ghulamani.

Visitors can find a wide variety of treats from the shop, a quick bite of their farm fresh egg salad on a croissant paired with their signature Honeybee latte or local honey to take home.

Josh Miller, Manager of the store, explained that the theme came from the concept of a bee hive representing the community, which is exactly what they aim to build.

Ghulami credits the great coffee and kind staff, who often have her drink ready at the counter by the time she walks in, for her loyalty.

“I came in, I had a sip of coffee,” she said, “and now my whole day looks bright and optimistic.”

Miller says workers look forward to greeting their customers Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm and adds that a spa membership is not needed for a coffee visit.d .

Twist Coffee & Cocktails

Located at Gainesville Lodge in the heart of downtown Gainesville, this new spot offers visitors coffee — with a twist.

Walking in, customers are greeted by warm wood walls, a blue bar backsplash and LED lounge lighting, instantly transporting you to an art deco lounge in the heart of South Beach.

Amayah Novela, general manager and future independent contractor for events, points out the plethora of coffee shops in the city, explaining the concept of coffee and cocktails helps them stand out from the crowd.

Perfect for late night or early morning, Twist Coffee & Cocktails offers a place for people to start and end their day.

"Students and people or locals coming in just wanting a place to work,” Novela said, “while also being an easy transition into decompression and cocktails with your friends.”

Newcomers can expect to see an adjustment in the menu, as Twist will begin to implement more coffee-based cocktails, staying true to their theme. For now Novela recommends their popular espresso martinis made fresh from a high quality espresso machine.

The Lynx Books

More of a bookstore with a side of coffee, readers are pleasantly surprised to find that the carefully curated bookstore is equipped with fuel to get you through cover to cover in one sitting.

Littered floor to ceiling in books and beautiful lynx wallpaper, the store is straight out of a fairytale. Front of house manager, Grant Huchingson, said some people come just for coffee, or some books, others for both.

While it is well worth the try, he said “the reason why people return to coffee shops and become like loyal customers is not necessarily because of the coffee.”

Thomas Guilfoyle, member of The Lynx Books, discovered the store doubled as a coffee shop after coming in for the first time. He was pleasantly surprised to have discovered the bonus.

“I think this is among the best coffee in Gainesville,” Guillfoyle said. And though he loves their lattes, for him, it is books first, coffee second.

Lowbar Coffee

What once began as a traveling bicycle trailer coffee bar, then a truck equipped with ramps and conveniently stationed out front of a skate shop, the now permanent brick and mortar is loved among the coffee and skate communities.

With the support of his long-time partner Vivi Lowery, the community, and Bushel & Peck, Barlow has created a space where coffee lovers and skaters can have a home.

“I want to help the misunderstood skateboarder — that’s how I grew up,” Barlow said.

The shop’s main attraction is its coffee and pastries, with a corner curated to the skate community covered with decks, wheels and other skate supplies.

