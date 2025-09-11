Gainesville resident unites community through social media videos

When Gerald Jones, better known as "Fie-Scoobie," shouts “Cuz I’m from Gainesville!” — it is more than just a popular catchphrase.

It is his commitment to giving back to the community that has shaped him.

For some, the University of Florida is built into the DNA of Gainesville. The university’s iconic brick architecture, the passionate chants heard from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and Century Tower standing tall over the skyline is what shapes the city’s identity.

However, for Gerald Jones, a Gainesville local, Gainesville is a city with an essence and a soul that goes beyond the campus walls.

Jones, 42, was born and raised in Gainesville on the east side of town. Generations of his family have lived here, and his roots run deep in the city. He has long been passionate about the arts, music, rapping and song-writing. Inspired by his mother and the family that raised him, he began his career by writing music and rapping.

Growing up, he said he would perform for local residents and his friends who complimented his music by saying, “That’s fie.”

“The streets gave me my name,” said Jones. In an effort to show his gratitude for the community that shaped him, Jones recorded his first song, “I’m From Gainesville.”

But Jones’ eagerness to establish Gainesville pride didn’t stop with the recording of his song. After living here for over four decades, Jones has developed an expertise in the businesses in Gainesville.

Jones recalls his childhood in Gainesville and enjoying what many of the local restaurants and businesses had to offer. He recognizes each business as being a piece of the mosaic that makes the city both dynamic and vibrant.

To give back to his town, Jones began making videos outside of these businesses. He shouts out the business and finishes the video with his tagline, “Cuz I’m from Gainesville.”

“I want to help my community out and be there for the city,” Jones said.

Jones’ short-form content has not only served as light-hearted entertainment, it has brought attention and support to Gainesville’s local businesses.

Gainzville Hub, a healthy food cafe, had a visit from Jones in August. Owner Melanie Floyd said she has noticed an increase in foot traffic and new customers since Jones’ visit.

Additionally, Floyd noted that the new customers mentioned finding Gainzville Hub from Jones’ video.

“I believe that he [Jones] is a uniting force here in Gainesville … what he is doing is very powerful,” Floyd said.

Floyd said she also believes that Jones’ use of social media is strategic and an integral use of advertising, especially in a college town where most students are online.

Jones also visited New Scooters 4 Less, a scooter dealership in Gainesville. Collin Austin, the founder of New Scooters 4 Less, said he feels that Jones is making a positive impact on the community and giving Gainesville a sense of identity outside of the university.

“His videos show off businesses and brands that are local and encourage customers to shop local,” Austin said.

While Jones is shedding light and attracting business to local companies, his positive impact extends even further. Local residents, including students, say his videos have strengthened their hometown pride and connection to Gainesville.

For example, Jocelyn Riley, a UF student and Gainesville local, has noted many of her peers fail to recognize Gainesville’s identity beyond campus. Much of her childhood is associated with walks on Paynes Prairie and unique restaurants all independent of the University of Florida. Jones has even recently highlighted some of her personal favorite spots such as Dave’s NY Deli and her high school, P.K. Yonge.

“Fie-Scoobie being from Gainesville and making content about Gainesville makes him truly relatable and unique to locals … his content is by Gainesvillians for Gainesvillians,” Riley said.

Jones has begun to expand his sense of hometown pride outside of music and content creation into merchandise. He has shirts available for sale that have his famous “I’m From Gainesville” catchphrase in bold letters across the fabric.

Jones has made such a positive impact in both Riley’s life and in the community that she said she felt compelled to purchase one of Jones’ shirts.

“In stores all over the country – Brandy Melville, H&M, Edikted – it is easy to find a ‘NYC’ or ‘LA’ branded shirt. I have never come across a Gainesville-branded shirt, especially one as comical and iconic as Scoobie’s ‘I’m from Gainesville’ shirt. It was an immediate purchase, ” Riley said.

Jocelyn Riley has added her merchandise from Gerald Jones to her Gainesville memorabilia. (Elizabeth Whelehan/WUFT News)

Looking ahead, Jones said he does not see himself as a hometown hero.

“I want to be one of the biggest people that comes from Gainesville. My biggest motivation is to help out my city. That’s the main reason that I am doing this, I just want to help the people out,” Jones said.

Jones said he plans to continue making music and hopes that he can ultimately shout-out every business in Gainesville.