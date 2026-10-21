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Why — and if — UF students are voting in midterm election

WUFT | By María Sofia Rodríguez
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:59 AM EDT
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The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 3.

Nationally, the races could determine who gets control over the U.S. House and Senate. In Florida, they're choosing a new governor and a U.S Senate seat is in play.

WUFT’s María Sofía Rodriguez spoke to University of Florida students to ask why and if they were voting.
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Heard It On WUFT-FM elections2026 General ElectionUFstudents
María Sofia Rodríguez
María S. Rodríguez is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by María Sofia Rodríguez

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