Why — and if — UF students are voting in midterm election

Random Game Container i Learn more Our news site introduces games and puzzles to engage readers. Please complete the quick puzzle below before reading the article.

The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 3.

Nationally, the races could determine who gets control over the U.S. House and Senate. In Florida, they're choosing a new governor and a U.S Senate seat is in play.

WUFT’s María Sofía Rodriguez spoke to University of Florida students to ask why and if they were voting.