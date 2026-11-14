Gainesville’s 45th Downtown Festival & Art Show hosts more than 200 artists

From sculptures made out of old silverware to photographs captured beneath the water's surface, the 45th annual Downtown Festival & Art Show is turning downtown Gainesville into an outdoor gallery this weekend, bringing together more than 200 artists from across the country.

The two-day festival opened Saturday at 10 a.m., filling downtown streets with booths featuring paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry and other handmade works. Live music, dance performances, food vendors and activities for children are also part of the event, which continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival offers artists the chance to sell their creations, but it also brings together people who share a passion for art. It also offers a place to create connections between artists, visitors and a community that has supported the event for 45 years.

Festival director Sunny Andrei said that sense of community is central to what has kept the event going since it began in 1981 as a small gathering of Gainesville-based artists.

Visitors browse artwork and watch a stilt performer along downtown Gainesville streets. (Constantine Varlamos/WUFT News)

Over the decades, the festival has expanded to include artists from across the country. Andrei said it has continued every year, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, when organizers held a virtual festival.

"We have not missed a year," Andrei said.

She described Gainesville as a place where visual and performing artists are welcomed and supported, creating an environment that brings local creatives together with those traveling to participate.

"Gainesville really does have a vibrant arts community,” Andrei said. "It’s a place for artists to go, and there’s this art family that happens within the community too."

That sense of connection is something longtime exhibitors have come to appreciate. Christine Green, who creates ink paintings on metal with her husband, has participated in the festival numerous times. The couple, based in Micanopy, has worked as artists for 50 years and has explored different mediums throughout their careers.

Artist tents line the walkways around Bo Diddley Plaza during the festival on Nov. 14, 2026. The festival brought more than 200 artists to downtown Gainesville. (Constantine Varlamos/WUFT News)

Green said she has watched the festival bring together artists at different stages of their careers, from those just beginning to more experienced exhibitors.

But the relationships formed along the way are what keep her coming back.

"The people are so genuinely kind and friendly and helpful, and that's what holds us together in a way," Green said. "Not just selling, but being with other artists and enjoying their company."

Glenn Woods and Keith Herbrand of Pottery Boys Clay Studios have also returned to Gainesville several times. The pair travel from Palm Harbor, displaying handmade porcelain pottery finished with crystalline glazes.

Woods said one of the festival's strengths is the range of artwork visitors can encounter, from functional pieces to more elaborate fine art.

"There's a nice variety, so that no matter what you're looking for, you're going to find something that you can really relate to," Woods said.

The Barbergators perform on the Bo Diddley Stage as the 45th annual Downtown Festival & Art Show opens on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Gainesville. (Constantine Varlamos/WUFT News)

Herbrand said the festival also gives families an opportunity to introduce children to art at an early age.

"Whether they're 2-year-olds or 15-year-olds, you get started being involved with the arts, and I think that helps a lot," he said.

That opportunity to discover different forms of art extends throughout the festival grounds. Eric Shupe, a sculptor based just north of Gainesville, uses old spoons, forks and knives to create sculptures of people, animals and flowers. Customers can bring him silverware they have kept for years, which he transforms into pieces that can become family heirlooms.

Shupe, who returned to the festival this year after an eight-year absence, said he enjoys interacting with visitors and encouraging them to explore the different artists' work before making a purchase.

"Take your time, walk around, see all the art," Shupe said.

Underwater photographer Jennifer Dillaman displays photographs of marine life captured during her dives. (Constantine Varlamos/WUFT News)

Other exhibitors bring their own perspectives to the festival. Josh Eberling, a first-time exhibitor from Jacksonville, creates textured artwork using plaster and pastels. He said one of the things he looks forward to most is meeting other artists and finding inspiration in their work.

Jennifer Dillaman, an underwater photographer from Bell, Florida, and attending her third festival, said the variety of perspectives is also what makes the event worth visiting.

"You get to experience everybody's point of view, and everybody's different," Dillaman said.

Beyond the artist booths, the festival offers activities for visitors who want to participate rather than simply browse. The free Imagination Station gives children opportunities to make masks, paint, create puppets and draw with sidewalk chalk. The Young Artist Courtyard showcases original work by Gainesville artists ages 7 to 18.

Live entertainment continues throughout both days at the Bo Diddley Plaza and the Aerial stages. Sunday's schedule includes performances by Smooth Flava, Sun County Dance Theatre, Purple Kloud and American Girls. Visitors can also participate in dance lessons and yoga sessions at the festival's participation station.

Food vendors will offer options ranging from Greek gyros and Thai dishes to barbecue, arepas and lobster rolls.

The festival's juried fine art competition will also be part of Sunday's schedule. Andrei said organizers are awarding $22,000 in cash prizes, with winning artists displaying their ribbons for visitors to see on the final day.

By 5 p.m. Sunday, the downtown streets will begin to quiet as vendors pack up their exhibits, until they return a year from now when the vibrant arts town takes on its 46th year of a timeless arts tradition.

After 45 years, the Downtown Festival & Art Show continues to give artists a place to share their work while bringing different generations and perspectives together.