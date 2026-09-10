Higher education reporter explains new Florida policies on undocumented students, visa restrictions

This year has seen a lot of shakeups in higher education.

But no one is feeling the pressure more than students from other countries.

The Florida Board of Governors recently barred undocumented students from attending public universities in the state.

And a new federal rule goes into effect next week that would place restrictions on international students coming to the U.S. to study.

To learn more about the changes to higher ed, Kristin Chermont Spina spoke earlier with Karin Fischer.

She's the international reporter at the Chronicle of Higher Education.

I first asked her to tell me about these new visa restrictions.