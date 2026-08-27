WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF ends contract allowing Krishna Lunch on campus, group's adviser says

WUFT | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published August 27, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
The last Krishna Lunch on Friday, February 20, 2026, before the suspension was rice, chili, cheesy potatoes and chocolate halava. “When I would go home last year for break, I would literally be mourning the Krishna Lunch dessert because you have to go to Krishna to get it, and it’s so delicious,” said student Anna Poacelli.
Photo courtesy of Anna Poacelli
The last Krishna Lunch on Friday, February 20, 2026, before the suspension was rice, chili, cheesy potatoes and chocolate halava. “When I would go home last year for break, I would literally be mourning the Krishna Lunch dessert because you have to go to Krishna to get it, and it’s so delicious,” said student Anna Poacelli.

Hear all the details in this interview with Krishna House's senior adviser, Bob Cohen.

Gainesville's local Krishna House has served lunch on the University of Florida campus for over 50 years.

But last week, UF ended the contract allowing the group to do so.

That's according to an email sent to the senior adviser of Gainesville's Krishna House — Bob Cohen.

WUFT's Ailee Shanes sat down with Cohen, to talk about how we got to this point, and how the organization is moving forward.

WUFT reached out to the University of Florida, but they said they have no further comment.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Aileyahu Shanes
Aileyahu is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Aileyahu Shanes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required