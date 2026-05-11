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Gainesville officials celebrate new plaza at city hall

WUFT | By Tess Lippincott
Published May 11, 2026 at 8:42 AM EDT

Gainesville City Hall has a new plaza.

The city hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate, marking the end of seven months of construction.

It features a large, open area with memorials dedicated to the city's history.

Mayor Harvey Ward said it's the city's new "front lawn."

"This belongs to all of us in Gainesville," he said. "Whether you're here for a few months or for 50 years, this is yours, and it ought to feel good to use it."

The plaza features rainbow bricks originally from a crosswalk downtown.

The Florida Department of Transportation required them to be removed last fall, and now they've found a home as a celebration of the city's LGBTQ+ community.

The plaza also features a Sister Cities Monument Garden to commemorate the 12 sister cities Gainesville has.
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Tess Lippincott
Tess Lippincott
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