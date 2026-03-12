Alachua County Hazardous Waste Department saves the environment

You may not think about it that often, but every time you throw something away, it has to go somewhere.

And for things like computers, chemicals or other dangerous materials, you can’t just throw them in a normal trash can.

That’s where Alachua County’s Hazardous Waste Department comes in. They partner with nine counties across north central Florida to do annual collection events.

WUFT’s Marina Meretz spoke with a hazardous waste coordinator Joshua Prouty about all the ways hazardous waste can impact the environment and our health.

She started by asking him what types of items are considered “hazardous.”