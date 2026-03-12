More than $1 billion separates Florida House and Senate budgets

The Florida legislative session is ending tomorrow…

At least, it’s supposed to.

But in a case of déjà vu from last year’s session, the House and Senate can’t seem to agree on the budget.

To break down how we got here, and what will happen next, WUFT's Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with WFSU capital reporter Tristan Wood, who’s been covering the entire session.

She started by asking him to talk about his observations of the session so far.