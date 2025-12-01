WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Rabies watch in Alachua County

WUFT
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST

Alachua County is under a rabies alert.

The Florida Department of Health says they issued the alert after a confirmed case of rabies in a stray kitten. They say it was found in an area west of High Springs off County Roads 236 on November 6th.

Anthony Dennis is the  environmental Public Health Director and suggests pet owners make certain their pets really are vaccinated against rabies. The rabies alert is for the entirety of Alachua County and will run through mid-January.
