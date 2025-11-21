WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘Dig In’ to houseplants with UF/IFAS experts

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:36 AM EST

If you’ve been thinking about growing plants for a while but just don’t know where to start, now may be the time to “Dig In!”

Welcome back to our occasional series, where I sit down with experts from the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, or UF/IFAS.

Recently, Kristin Chermont Spina spoke with Tom Wichman [WICK-man], assistant director for the Florida-Friendly Landscaping program, and Wendy Wilber, statewide coordinator for the Master Gardener Volunteer program.

This week we’re talking about houseplants.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required