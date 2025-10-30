WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Visibility and activism key ahead of Gainesville’s Pride Festival celebration

WUFT | By Sara-James Ranta
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:16 AM EDT

October is LGBTQ History Month. Unlike June’s LGBTQ Pride Month, which focuses on visibility and activism, October is dedicated to education and the history of gay rights in the United States.

In honor of this month, WUFT’s Sara-James Ranta sat down with Gainesville native and drag queen Kelly Kelly, who performs twice a week at the city’s only LGBTQ bar, the University Club.

This weekend is also Gainesville’s Pride Festival Celebration. The event is Saturday, Nov. 1, from 12 to 8 in Bo Diddley Plaza, hosted by the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
