WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF students share what made them smile recently

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A smile can brighten anyone’s day, but sometimes they’re hard to find.

To learn what’s bringing happiness to students, WUFT’s Ava Cimock and Sadie Johnson went across the University of Florida campus asking one simple question: “What was something that made you smile recently?”

The segment featured responses from UF students reflecting on moments that lifted their spirits. It was produced by Ava Cimock and Sadie Johnson for WUFT.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required