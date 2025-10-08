UF students share what made them smile recently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A smile can brighten anyone’s day, but sometimes they’re hard to find.

To learn what’s bringing happiness to students, WUFT’s Ava Cimock and Sadie Johnson went across the University of Florida campus asking one simple question: “What was something that made you smile recently?”

The segment featured responses from UF students reflecting on moments that lifted their spirits. It was produced by Ava Cimock and Sadie Johnson for WUFT.

