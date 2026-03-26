‘Flying ICU’ aims to cut emergency response times in north central Florida

Healthcare providers and community leaders from across north central Florida gathered Wednesday with the goal of bringing faster, more advanced care to patients in rural areas.

It all happened outside of the brand-new HCA Florida North Florida Hospital at 4094 SW 41st Blvd. to celebrate the launch of HCA Florida’s helicopter-based emergency transport program.

Providers said ground transport compared to air can reduce medical response time from hours to minutes. They said this could mean the difference between life and death.

“It delivers the best in medical care, and it’s not just fast medical care, it truly is a flying ICU,” said Dr. Amit Rawal, medical director for AirLife Florida HCA.

Mark Amox, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital's chief operating officer, delivers opening remarks, providing context for the launch of a new air ambulance service aimed at expanding emergency care access in north central Florida. (Mar Roches/WUFT News)

HCA Florida Healthcare, which operates more than 650 sites of care and serves over 12 million patients annually, partnered with Air Method, a national provider that transports approximately 100,000 patients each year, to introduce HCA Florida AirLife, the program designed to reach patients in critical condition faster by helicopter.

The service will primarily cover Dixie, Levy and Gilchrist counties along with surrounding rural areas where access to advanced medical care has historically been limited.

Mark Amox, chief operating officer at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, said the program has had two patients in the past two days moved to care closer to home.

“We were able to go get patients and get them to definitive care within minutes versus hours,” said Amox.

The program is the result of roughly two years of planning, coordination and investment, uniting HCA Healthcare, HCA Florida Healthcare, Air Methods, local EMS partners and leaders from Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie counties to address critical gaps in emergency access across north central Florida.

“It’s about developing a relationship with our partner and understanding the community’s needs... and then building a plan together on where we place the helicopter [and] what area it’s going to serve,” Amox said.

Local leaders said the impact goes beyond logistics. Instead, it’s about protecting entire communities.

“When an emergency happens, time matters,” said Lewrissa Johns, mayor of Chiefland. “Today represents more than a helicopter. It represents hope, faster response times, critical care and a stronger safety net.”

Johns added that the investment reflects a broader commitment to the region.

“An investment in our communities is an investment in lives...lives that will be saved, families that will be supported and futures that will be protected.”

Beyond faster response times, the program is also expected to ease pressure on local emergency systems.

According to regional data shared at the event, more than 3,300 ambulance transports take place each year across the region, with about 10 patients a day needing to leave their county to reach a hospital. In some cases, ground transport from surrounding areas can take 45 minutes or more to get to a hospital.

Amox said that even in counties served, there are only seven to 10 ambulances available at a time. This means that transporting one patient to a distant hospital can leave entire areas without coverage for hours.

“If they have to take an ambulance out of their county… that’s hours that ambulance is not able to serve other patients,” Amox said.

By shifting critical patients to air transport, local EMS teams can remain in their communities, responding to other emergencies while patients in need of advanced care are transported quickly.

For Rawal, the impact comes down to preparation and timing.

“I’ve been lucky enough to select from a great pool of flight paramedics, flight nurses…and to be able to train and collaborate on that. It’s been great,” Rawal said.

As the helicopter begins regular operations, healthcare leaders say the goal is simple: close the gap between where a patient is and the care they need.

For communities across north central Florida, that could mean faster treatment, stronger emergency response and more lives saved.

The new HCA Florida North Florida Hospital is expected to officially open to the public in five weeks.