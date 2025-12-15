WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Master of puppets: A Gainesville man engages his community through puppetry

WUFT | By Libby Clifton
Published December 15, 2025 at 10:27 AM EST

For more than 20 years, Dave Goboff has carried his puppetry from New York to Weston, Florida, and now to Gainesville.

Through his company Simply Puppets, he creates shows and crafting workshops for audiences of all ages. Goboff studied fine arts at Adelphi University and worked a wide range of hands-on jobs before finding his stride in puppetry, where performance and craftsmanship meet.

What began as family shows has grown into a practice centered on creativity, connection and the joy of bringing people together through handmade characters.
